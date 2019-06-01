One ID initiative given fresh impetus during IATA meeting in Seoul

The International Air Transport Association has resolved to accelerate the global implementation of the One ID initiative, which uses a single biometric identifier to move passengers through the airport, without the need for paper travel documents.

The World Travel & Tourism Council offered its support to the initiative during the IATA annual general meeting in Seoul, South Korea.

“Biometric recognition using the One ID concept modernises the airport experience for passengers and improves the efficiency and security of identification processes.

“Using global standards for digital identity and data exchange will move us a big step closer to a hassle-free airport experience for passengers.

“Every traveller will appreciate the convenience of getting from the curb to the gate without ever having to show a paper passport or boarding pass,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA director general.

The IATA One ID resolution calls for stakeholders - including airlines, airports and government authorities - to work together to promote and implement a paperless passenger process utilizing biometric recognition.

Specifically, airlines called for the International Civil Aviation Organization member states to endorse the digital travel credential specifications that will offer a secure and efficient alternative to passports.

At the same time, the industry aims to work with states to develop global standards for the safe and secure access, transfer and use of passenger identity information on a need-to-know/allow-to-know basis in-line with various data privacy requirements and regulations.

The vision for One ID is a paperless travel experience where passengers can fly around the world safely and securely using only their individual biometric data.

This will be achieved using a trusted digital identity, biometric recognition technology, and a collaborative identity management platform accessible to various authorized stakeholders.

More and more, various elements of the One ID concept are being trailed at airports around the world including Atlanta International Airport, Aruba International Airport, Heathrow Airport, Sydney Airport and Schiphol Airport.

The next stage will be to implement cross-border trials whereby a passengers is recognised at both the airport of departure and arrival.

One ID is part of IATA’s NEXTT Vision 2035.