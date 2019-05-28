Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid al-Fitr well-wishers

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, this morning received Eid al-Fitr well-wishers, at Zabeel Palace.

Accepting the greeting alongside sheikh Mohammed were sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai, sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, deputy ruler of Dubai, and UAE minister of finance, sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Mohammed also received Eid greetings from tribesmen, senior officials, and senior police and civil defence officials.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed also exchanged Eid al-Fitr greetings with citizens and residents.