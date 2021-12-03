One Hundred Shoreditch to debut in February

One Hundred Shoreditch, a new hotel from Lore Group, is now taking reservations ahead of its opening in February.

Designed by Lore Group creative director Jacu Strauss, the property will reflect how the area has evolved during the last decade with interiors that mirror the neighbourhood’s new, grown-up feel.

The 258 bedrooms and suites have been designed with calm and comfort in mind, giving guests headspace and a place to disconnect from the outside world.

The rooms are finished in neutral colour schemes with original abstract art, while the suites feature a mix of bespoke furniture and curated vintage pieces, in addition to large terraces with views of Shoreditch and the London skyline.

Mark Jonathan Heyburn, hotel manager at One Hundred Shoreditch, commented: “We’re super excited about the opening of One Hundred Shoreditch and seeing the new spaces come to life.

“The team and I can’t wait to start welcoming guests in February and showcasing the hotel to our neighbours and community”.

One Hundred Shoreditch – situated in the same building as the new defunct Ace Hotel - will offer the largest choice of restaurants and bars within one hotel in the area, including three bars, a restaurant, a coffee shop using local roasters Ozone Coffee, and a take-out hatch ensuring that there’s something for everyone at any time of day or night.

One Hundred Shoreditch will also be home to five meetings and events spaces suitable for everything from private dining and receptions to meetings and weddings.

The largest room, surrounded by floor to ceiling glass, offers views of the London city skyline.