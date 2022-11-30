Oman Air introduces low-cost fare option designed for passengers who travel light

Continuing to meet the evolving needs of its passengers, Oman Air has introduced Super Saver, a brand-new category of Economy Class fare that offers greater choice and more value than ever.

Designed for those who travel light, the low-cost option allows passengers to opt for no check-in baggage while enjoying savings of up to 20% on tickets and 7kg of carry-on baggage allowance.

Available exclusively on the airline’s website and mobile app, Oman Air’s Super Saver fares are competitively priced, making them the perfect option for budget-conscious travellers or for those who are taking short trips and don’t require much baggage. Meanwhile, guests can purchase a variety of add-ons including extra baggage, preferred seat selection, and airport lounge access, to make their journey even more seamless and comfortable.

“Oman Air recognises that every passenger has varying travel needs, which is why we have created a suite of new airfares that empowers them to pick and choose their flight options as it suits them,” said Mr. Umesh Chhiber, Senior Vice President – Revenue, Retail & Cargo “Each fare type offers customers specific benefits, as well as options to purchase additional services and amenities that vary based on the type of fare selected. It’s all part of our commitment to offer our guests the best possible value, while maintaining our standing as a full-fledged premium carrier with award-winning service and warm Omani hospitality.”

In its new Economy Class fare redesign, the airline now offers four branded fare types, each with varying degrees of product features and costs. A level up from the Super Saver fare is the Economy Lite, which offers carry-on baggage of up to 7kgs and check-in baggage up to 30kgs. Meanwhile, Economy Smart and Economy Prime offer all of the above, along with greater discounts on add-ons, generous frequent flyer programme miles, free seat selection, and more customised travel iteneraries.

Availability of the Super Saver fare is limited, so start planning your value-packed trip now at www.omanair.com or on the Oman Air mobile app.

