OCEANIA CRUISES WELCOMES ALLURA TO ITS ACCLAIMED FLEET

Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, introduces Allura today, naming the second 1,200-guest Allura Class ship. Debuting in 2025, Allura is the eighth vessel for the line and will be the sister ship to Vista, which sets sail in May 2023.

Named to reflect the excitement of starting an immersive new journey, Allura will entice guests to discover some of the world’s most captivating locations, enjoying the freedom of exploration while sailing the open seas. Allura represents the eternal call of the mysterious and the unknown. The luxurious new vessel will bring travelers a world of enchantment where new adventures, familiar faces, off-the-beaten-path destinations and more await.

“At Oceania Cruises, we are always looking for ways to evolve, elevate and modernize our offerings to continuously surprise and delight our discerning guests as they enjoy immersive new experiences,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “We are thrilled with the incredible demand we have witnessed for Allura’s sister ship, Vista, with her 2023 maiden season already sold out, and we know Allura will be equally as popular with our guests.

The arrival of any new ship is the ideal time to look closely at what we offer travelers. As we prepare to welcome Allura to the family, we have already started planning exciting new elements to be added across the fleet.”

In true Oceania Cruises style, Allura will serve The Finest Cuisine at Sea, boast exceptionally personalized service with warm and welcoming staff, and feature captivating residential furnishings and decor as she sails a variety of destination-rich itineraries. Measuring approximately 67,000 tons, Allura will accommodate 1,200 guests and be staffed by 800 officers and crew, offering industry-leading space and staff-to-guest ratios.

Allura highlights include an array of inventive new dining experiences including Ember, an upscale signature restaurant serving reimagined American classics, and Aquamar Kitchen, both debuting on Vista in May, as well as the largest standard staterooms and a new Chef’s Studio.

Currently under construction by renowned shipbuilder Fincantieri S.p.A. in Italy, the all-veranda vessel will sail her maiden voyage in spring 2025.

Details of Allura’s inaugural season, which will feature an intriguing array of marquee and boutique destinations across Europe and the Americas, will be revealed this spring before going on sale in the summer.

Del Rio added, “Allura’s inaugural journeys are designed to appeal to all global travelers, whether they revel in the joy that comes with reconnecting with favorite destinations or are excited to discover new places and sights for the very first time.”

For additional information on Oceania Cruises’ small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA or speak with a professional travel advisor.