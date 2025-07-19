Oceania Cruises® Set to Delight Gourmands with Debut of New Gérard Bertrand Food and Wine Pairings

Oceania Cruises®, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line, will unveil an exclusive Gérard Bertrand Food and Wine Pairing lunch, an immersive new signature experience designed to further elevate the brand’s renowned food and wine offerings.

Debuting aboard Oceania Allura™ during her highly anticipated inaugural voyage, which sets sail on July 18, 2025, the experience will also launch on Oceania Vista® in September, and will be available aboard Oceania Marina™ and Oceania Riviera™ by 2026. The new experience is the latest addition to Oceania Cruises’ extensive collection of experiential offerings that educate and entertain, providing guests with even more ways to personalize their journeys at sea.

This indulgent, six-course lunch pairs delectable dishes with premium hand-picked Gérard Bertrand wines, showcasing the sustainable artistry and Art de Vivre for which the celebrated South of France winemaker is renowned. The thoughtfully curated menu invites guests to explore unique flavor profiles, regional varieties and pairings that bring food and wine together in extraordinary ways.

The new pairing experience, guided by Oceania Cruises’ expert chefs and sommeliers, offers an intimate, educational lunch in the line’s signature French restaurant, Jacques. It is available for up to 40 guests, for $175 per person (plus gratuities), on select days during each voyage.

Suited to connoisseurs and curious novices alike, the Gérard Bertrand Food and Wine Pairing experience transports guests to the sun-soaked vineyards of the South of France and exemplifies Oceania Cruises’ dedication to delivering hands-on, meaningful culinary experiences. Guests are introduced to the award-winning Gérard Bertrand wines, carefully crafted using organic and biodynamic practices and paired alongside exquisite dishes developed by Oceania Cruises’ culinary team.

“At Oceania Cruises, we are always looking for unique ways to inspire curiosity and create deeper connections through our onboard offerings,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer at Oceania Cruises. “Our guests aren’t simply looking to enjoy exceptional food and wine. They want to explore, learn and personalize their luxury cruise vacation in meaningful ways. The new Gérard Bertrand experience is a perfect example of how we continue to expand our diverse collection of discovery-led offerings, allowing guests to connect with place, people and culture from a fresh perspective.”

Chef Alexis Quaretti, Executive Culinary Director at Oceania Cruises added, “Collaborating with Gérard Bertrand to craft this one-of-a-kind pairing menu has been an exciting opportunity to bring together culinary artistry and world-class French wines in a way that’s both inspiring and approachable. It is a beautiful addition to our wide range of pairing experiences and a true reflection of our commitment to serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea. From hands-on cooking classes at The Culinary Center to sommelier-led lunches, immersive beverage tastings and demonstrations, we are constantly evolving our culinary journeys to surprise, delight and inspire our luxury guests.”

A sample of the Gérard Bertrand Food and Wine Pairing menu includes:

Potato Fritter, “Sturia” Ossetra Caviar vodka-lime Chantilly

Pairing wine: Gérard Bertrand Cabrières ‘Clos du Temple’ Rosé, Languedoc-Roussillon, France

Venetian “Risotto” Riced Calamari Scallop, leeks, lemon segment

Pairing wine: Gérard Bertrand Château l’Hospitalet La Clape White Blend, Languedoc-Roussillon, France

Duck and Foie Gras Pate en Croute lemon condiment, pickled vegetables

Pairing wine: Gérard Bertrand Château l’Hospitalet La Clape Grand Vin, Syrah/Grenache/Mourvédre, Languedoc-Roussillon, France

Braised Beef Short Rib pressed potato cake, glazed carrot

Pairing wine: Gérard Bertrand Minervois La Livinière ‘Clos d’Ora’, Languedoc-Roussillon, France

Cervelle de Canuts Lyonnaise goat cheese spread, pumpernickel soil, radish

Pairing wine: Gérard Bertrand Kosmos 888 Red Blend, Languedoc-Roussillon, France

“Callebaut” Gold Chocolate Cake caramel and white chocolate mousse, hazelnut praline, gold leaf

Pairing wine: 1975 Les Vignerons de Maury ‘Maury’ Tuile Vieille Reserve, Languedoc-Roussillon, France

The new Gérard Bertrand Food and Wine Pairing experience joins Oceania Cruises’ extensive collection of exceptional food and wine pairing experiences, each featuring inventive menus and premium, often rare vintages hand-selected by Oceania Cruises’ talented chefs and sommeliers. These include:

The Moët & Chandon Champagne Experience: a three-course journey featuring rare vintages paired with inspired cuisine, taking place pre-dinner on select nights in Aquamar Kitchen, aboard Oceania Vista and Oceania Allura.

Connoisseur Wine Pairing Lunches: Mediterranean-influenced menus with premium wine selections, led by expert sommeliers.

The Dom Pérignon Experience: an exclusive six-course dinner showcasing rare vintages in an intimate setting.

The Odyssey Menu: a seven-course exploration of global flavors paired with fine wines.

Private Dining in Privée: exclusive, multi-course wine pairing dinners for just eight guests per evening.

La Reserve Wine and Moët & Chandon Champagne Experiences: intimate tastings and discovery-led menus, including the celebrated La Cuisine Bourgeoise by Jacques Pépin, a multi-course journey.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises’ small-ship luxury, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.