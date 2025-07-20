EXPLORA JOURNEYS RETURNS TO MONACO FOR FORMULA 1® GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2026

Following an extraordinary debut in 2025, Explora Journeys, the luxury lifestyle ocean travel brand of the MSC Group, today announced that it will return to Port Hercule for the FORMULA 1® GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2026. From Wednesday, June 3 to Monday, June 8, 2026, EXPLORA I will serve as an ultra-elegant sanctuary, elevating the experience of this iconic event with unmatched refinement and style.

In May 2025, the ultra-elegant brand redefined race hospitality in Monaco. Against the glittering backdrop of the Riviera, EXPLORA II transformed into a private-yacht-inspired sanctuary, hosting guests mere steps from the circuit. From the deck, panoramic views of Port Hercule framed the spectacle of Formula 1®, while inside, a curated blend of art and culture set a new standard for immersive luxury at sea.

“The Monaco race weekend has become a meaningful and unforgettable chapter in the ever-evolving story of Explora Journeys,” said Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys. “To see EXPLORA I poised against such an iconic backdrop is to witness our vision come alive — where the art of travel intertwines with emotional connection and refined living. Our return to the FORMULA 1® GRAND PRIX DE MONACO in 2026 is not just a celebration — it’s a reaffirmation of our belief that true luxury is found in the richness of experience and the magic of shared moments.”

EXPLORA I to Redefine Race Week in 2026

Docked just 150 metres from the track, EXPLORA I will serve as an exclusive, all-access retreat, offering guests front-row proximity to the race, along with world-class amenities including:

ADVERTISEMENT

Spacious, elegant suites with private terraces overlooking the sea or the iconic views of Monaco

Culinary delights across six restaurants

Unlimited premium beverages

Ocean-inspired spa and ultra-modern fitness spaces

Access to exclusive onboard F1 events, including meet-and-greets with legendary drivers past and present, and world-class entertainment.

Complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi

Guests reserving a suite will have the opportunity to enhance their Monaco experience with race tickets and VIP hospitality access.

From the ship’s privileged position at the end of the harbour, guests will be immersed in the electric atmosphere of Monte Carlo’s most glamorous weekend, while enjoying Explora Journeys’ hallmark blend of sophistication, personalised service, and immersive luxury.

Building on the glamour of 2025 - where the ship played host to events such as the iconic Vanity Fair Club, the 2026 edition will raise the bar even higher. From exclusive events to curated luxury showcases, Explora Journeys will once again be the epicentre of Monaco’s most anticipated weekend. In 2025, the onboard experience featured everything from a VR race simulator to racing trivia and miniature tracks, appearances from Formula 1® legends like Sir Jackie Stewart and David Coulthard, and high-end jewellery showcases from Buccellati, Panerai, and Piaget. By night, the ship came alive with starlit soirées, themed cocktails, and champagne celebrations.

As the brand returns to Monaco in 2026, guests can expect a continuation of this thoughtfully crafted programming, blending adrenaline with serenity, glamour with intimacy - a true expression of the Explora Journeys ethos.

This announcement continues the momentum of the MSC Group’s multi-year partnership with Formula 1®, which was established in 2022 and renewed at the race in Monaco this year until 2030, to align two global leaders in innovation and entertainment. As the relationship expands to include Explora Journeys, guests will benefit from exclusive access to one of the most sought-after weekends on the sporting calendar.

Guests can now register their interest for the exclusive Formula 1® 2026 experience aboard EXPLORA I via the Explora Experience Centre, at explorajourneys.com, or through their preferred travel advisor.