Oceania Cruises announces 2024 voyage collection

Oceania Cruises has revealed its 2024 Collection of voyages to Europe, Alaska, Canada, Asia, Australia & New Zealand, Africa, South America, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Collection encompasses more than 350 itineraries including over 130 Grand Voyages across seven ships and all seven continents. The itineraries are available to preview online at www.OceaniaCruises.com and open for reservations on May 4, 2022.

“Next to our reputation for serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea, Oceania Cruises is widely acclaimed for developing the most enticing and destination-rich itineraries in the cruise industry,” said Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises. “With our 2024 Collection, we have set a whole new standard for destination innovation with an astounding mix of marquee destinations and exotic new locales blended together in creatively crafted voyage offerings.”

EUROPE

Europe 2024 will be the brand’s most expansive and diverse European season to date. With six ships positioned around the continent, the destinations are as diverse as Greenland and Iceland in the north and west to the Holy Lands of Egypt and Israel in the south and east and everywhere in between. Every voyage is a celebration of history, culture, and cuisine in myriad mesmerizing destinations. From the glittering jewels of the Greek Isles, Italian Riviera and France’s famed Côte d’Azur to the delightful hidden gems of Norway’s fjord-lined coast and the rugged outposts of Greenland and Iceland, these 2024 European itineraries are a study in diversity. Insignia, Nautica, Marina, and Sirena will spend the majority of the season exploring Europe’s northern reaches and the western wine countries. Riviera and Vista will call the Mediterranean home with a seemingly endless bounty of voyages to Spain, France, Italy, Croatia, Greece, Turkey, Malta, Israel, Egypt and more.

NORTH AMERICA

Regatta, Insignia, and Nautica will offer close to three dozen enticing explorations of Alaska, New England, Canada, Bermuda, and the United States’ colonial south. Regatta will reprise her perennially popular Alaska season with a series of voyages that showcases the region in all its glory. Must-see destinations include Icy Strait Point, Kodiak, Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan, Sitka, Wrangell, Prince Rupert and Victoria. On the East Coast, Insignia and Nautica will offer sailings to Bermuda, New England, and Canada’s maritime provinces from New York City, Boston, and Montreal.

SOUTH AMERICA

From the lush and verdant tropical clime of the Amazon to the rugged, glacially carved coastline of Chile, South America is a vast continent brimming with thrilling explorations and vibrant heritage. Marina will sail the entire continent and will even take a breathtaking diversion down to Paradise Bay, Admiralty Bay, and Half Moon Island in Antarctica.

ADVERTISEMENT

ASIA & AFRICA

With more than three dozen sailings in the regions, Oceania Cruises showcases these intriguing lands in a fashion that has no peer. Riviera will chart her inaugural season in the region sailing from Arabia to India, to southeast Asia, the Philippines, Vietnam, China, South Korea, and Japan. Nautica will explore the Far East while also offering up a delightful array of voyages that showcase South Africa, Mozambique, Mayotte, and the Seychelles, and Regatta will offer a series of voyages that is a literal kaleidoscope of these fabled countries. There are also copious opportunities to explore singular countries or regions with in-depth immersions of Japan, Arabia, and Indochina.

SOUTH PACIFIC, AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

Oceania Cruises is greatly expanding its offerings by having two ships in the region – Regatta and Nautica. Regatta presents an intense focus on New Zealand and Australia, including a 35-day holiday circumnavigation of the continent. There is also a cornucopia of voyages that follows the Southern Cross across the Pacific and up to Polynesia where Nautica offers a series of four 10-day sailings roundtrip from Papeete.

CARIBBEAN, PANAMA CANAL & MEXICO

Renowned for creative, immersive itineraries, Oceania Cruises presents an uncommonly diverse and creative roster of sailings to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, and Mexico. Itineraries include off-the-beaten-path destinations such as Bonaire, Dominica, Guadeloupe, and St. Vincent along with the beguiling yacht harbors of Gustavia, Rodney Bay, Tortola, and Port Royal, to name a few. Sailing westward, travelers can immerse themselves in the storied cultures of Mexico, Belize, Honduras, and Guatemala. Panama beckons with its world-changing canal, the colonial charm of Colón and the glittering, cosmopolitan modernity of Panama City.

2024 Collection Highlights

New ports of call include Beppu, Japan; Bluff, New Zealand; Castro, Chile; Coron, Philippines; Djupivogur, Iceland; Gatun Lake, Panama; Heimaey, Iceland; Port Royal, Jamaica; Kumamoto, Japan; Limerick, Ireland; São Francisco do Sul, Brazil; Seydisfjordur, Iceland; Szczecin, Poland; and Taranto, Italy.

Itinerary lengths range from 7 to 82 days.

Hundreds of overnight and extended port stays.