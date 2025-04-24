NSW GOVERNMENT SECURES SAILGP 2026 FOR SYDNEY

Sydney will once again take centre stage on the global sporting calendar, with the NSW Government securing the return of SailGP to the Harbour City in February 2026.

A showcase of speed, skill and spectacle, SailGP brings the world’s best sailors and high-tech foiling catamarans to one of the world’s most iconic natural amphitheatres. First launched in Sydney in 2019, the championship has since become a global phenomenon — and a key event in NSW’s major events calendar.

Since 2021, SailGP has been broadcast to international audiences from Sydney Harbour, capturing the imagination of sports fans and inspiring future visitors. The 2025 event attracted a dedicated global TV audience of 21.1 million, according to YouGov.

Sydney will join premier global destinations including New York, Rio de Janeiro and Saint-Tropez as part of SailGP’s sixth season. The 2026 edition will feature teams from Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland and the United States.

Thousands of visitors are expected to descend on the harbour foreshore for the two-day race weekend, supported by lead-in training sessions, media opportunities and fan activations — delivering a welcome boost to the state’s visitor economy.

The NSW Government’s continuing support for SailGP is part of its broader strategy to build a dynamic year-round calendar of global events, boosting tourism, jobs and the economy as NSW accelerates toward its target of $91 billion in total visitor expenditure by 2035.

Minister for Jobs and Tourism, Steve Kamper, said:

“Sydney is one of the world’s great sporting stages, and there’s no better backdrop for SailGP than our spectacular harbour. We’re proud to support the return of this world-class event in 2026, welcoming the globe’s top sailing teams back to where it all began.

“With tens of millions watching from around the world, SailGP not only showcases the thrill of elite sport but also shines a global spotlight on our city’s natural beauty and visitor appeal.”

Sail GP CEO Sir Russell Coutts said:

“We’ve had unprecedented interest from cities around the world, SailGP is excited to release a first preview of what fans can expect from the 2026 Season, including the return of some of the most iconic race stadium destinations on the calendar.

“We had our very first event in Sydney Harbour in 2019 and the venue consistently delivers some of the most thrilling racing on the SailGP calendar every year. These familiar venues not only offer unparalleled racing conditions but also serve as crucial touchpoints for building lasting relationships with fans and sponsors.”