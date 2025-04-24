Disney Dining and Drinks Offer Launching Soon

From 29th April, UK and Ireland guests can book Free Disney Dining and Drinks on selected meals (excluding gratuities) at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida for selected holidays in 2026.

Guests from the UK and Ireland who book a stay at participating Walt Disney World Resort Hotels along with a Park Ticket package between 29th April 2025 and 5th November 2025 can enjoy Free Disney Dining and Drinks on selected meals (excluding gratuities), plus, guests can double the magic with 14-day tickets for the price of 7!

The offer is available for a minimum of five and maximum 21 consecutive nights for selected arrivals between 7th January and 19th December 2026 – including most 2026 school holidays. To view participating Walt Disney World Resort hotels and inclusive arrival windows, please visit www.disneypackages.co.uk

In addition, guests who book by 1st July 2025 will also receive a £200 discount per Hotel and Ticket booking. Plus, guests who add a flight to Orlando or Tampa to their package on disneyholidays.co.uk by 1st July 2025 can receive an additional £100 discount per booking. Lesser discount available after 1st July up until the final book by date.

There’s always something new to experience at Walt Disney World Resort, and there is a lot to look forward to this summer, with even more to come in 2026. On 27th May 2025, two new stage shows will premiere at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. “Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After” and “The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure” will bring beloved stories, dazzling effects, and immersive entertainment for guests of all ages at Walt Disney World Resort. Adding to the fun, Magic Kingdom is introducing “Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away” this summer, a new nighttime parade combining nostalgic Disney storytelling and glowing innovation.

Deep in the shadows of Sunset Boulevard, “Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After” invites guests into the mysterious, reflective realm of the Magic Mirror where they will help determine “Who’s been treated the unfairest of them all?” Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook, and Maleficent take the stage with show-stopping musical numbers, making their plea with humour, charm, and a touch of mischievous magic. Over in Animation Courtyard, a magical journey awaits with “The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure.” Inspired by the beloved Disney animated classic, this reimagined theatrical production brings Ariel’s story to life like never before and creates a truly immersive undersea experience. Guests will also be able to sing along with classic songs including “Part of Your World,” “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” and “Kiss the Girl.” In Magic Kingdom, “Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away” will feature beloved characters in a whole new light, from classic and new Walt Disney Animation Studios films like “Peter Pan,” “Encanto,” “Frozen,” “Moana,” and more, the parade’s vibrant lights will dance in the dark, transforming the night into a mesmerizing canvas of glowing colours. The Blue Fairy from the classic tale, “Pinocchio,” will weave the transformative magic of starlight through each float, illuminating the stories in a vibrant constellation of wonder, hope and imagination.

What’s included with Disney package holidays when UK and Ireland guests book between 29th April 2025 and 5th November 2025 for selected arrival in 2026:

Free Dining & Drinks (excluding gratuities) One Quick-Service Meal per day, a Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan, or a Disney Dining Plan for use throughout guest stays – dependant on participating Disney Resort hotel - list of participating resort hotels can be found here

14-day tickets for the price of 7! Double the magic with an additional 7 days. Offered exclusively in the UK and Ireland, Disney Magic Tickets are better value than at-the-gate tickets and are only available pre-departure

Memory Maker (worth $210) which gives guests unlimited downloads of their family’s magical moments captured by Disney PhotoPass photographers at iconic park locations and on attractions across the resort

£200 discount per booking, if a Hotel and Ticket package is booked by 1st July 2025

PLUS! An additional £100 discount per booking if guests include flights to Orlando or Tampa displayed on disneyholidays.co.uk with their Hotel and Ticket package by 1st July 2025

Guests who book between 2nd July and 5th November 2025 will still be able to get a £100 saving per booking

Disney Dining Plans represent outstanding quality, choice, value, and flexibility for Disney Resort Hotel guests and offer a huge choice of over 170 dining locations across the entire resort. There’s a world of wonderful cuisine to taste, from French to Italian, Mexican to Moroccan, fine dining to fast favourites, healthy delights – and even meals with Mickey and his friends.

If guests want to eat light one day and splurge the next, meals and snacks can be redeemed at any time during the holiday. The dining plans also include a wide choice of beverages with each meal – including milkshakes, fresh smoothies, mocktails, sodas, hot drinks and alcoholic beverages.

For further information on Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, visit - www.disneypackages.co.uk or call freephone 0800 169 0730