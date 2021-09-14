Norwegian welcomes two more ships back to operation

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has confirmed the return of two more ships, with the redeployment of Norwegian Epic and Norwegian Getaway in the Mediterranean.

Five ships are now back on the water after more than 500 days out of action in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Norwegian Epic, the fourth of the 17 ships in the fleet to resume operations, successfully completed her first voyage to the most sought-after ports in Spain and Italy from Barcelona earlier.

During the seven-day sailing, she called to Livorno, the gateway to the Renaissance heritage of Tuscany and Florence, Rome (Civitavecchia), Naples, Cagliari (Sardinia) and Palma (Mallorca).

ADVERTISEMENT

“It has been exhilarating to watch our great cruise comeback unfold over these past three months, with a third of our fleet now back offering unforgettable vacation experiences,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL).

“The joy of reuniting with our shipboard families and welcoming our guests back on board will never grow old.”

Meanwhile, Norwegian Getaway today embarks on her first voyage from Rome (Civitavecchia).

Through October 25th, she will sail a mix of ten- to 11-day Greek Isles itineraries, calling to Dubrovnik, Corfu, Katakolon, Mykonos, Naples and Livorno (Florence/Pisa).

NCL restarted its cruise operations in July following a more than 500-day suspension, with Norwegian Jade launching seven-day itineraries to the Greek isles.