Amadeus expands revenue management offering with Kambr acquisition

Amadeus has announced the acquisition of Kambr, a three-year-old start-up based in Minnesota.

The company specialises in providing revenue management solutions for airlines.

Amadeus said the move was a “natural evolution of the relationship between the two companies” as Kambr, and its revenue management solution, became a key partner of Navitaire last year.

Dave Evans, chief executive of Navitaire, an Amadeus company, said: “Last year, we decided to start working more closely with Kambr’s team.

“We have been very impressed by the quality and simplicity of its technology for our low-cost and hybrid carrier customers.

“This acquisition will result in an even simpler user interface based on agile, cloud-based technology.”

The Kambr offer is known in the market for its “ease of use, speed and simplicity,” providing actionable recommendations to airlines that deliver real impact on their revenue.

Combined with the power of the Altéa revenue management capabilities, airlines will have a simpler, more powerful and integrated platform to guide them in their revenue management decisions.

Jason Kelly, chief executive of Kambr, added: “Airlines need simple and effective revenue management solutions that provide actionable insights.

“By combining the agility and simplicity of Kambr’s solutions with the expertise and technical excellence of Amadeus, we believe that airlines now have the right tools to successfully develop their revenue and offer optimisation strategy.

“For Kambr and our team, this is a unique opportunity to grow faster and we are excited to be part of Amadeus.”