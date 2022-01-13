Norwegian Cruise Line reveals Norwegian Viva

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has unveiled plans for Norwegian Viva, the next ship in the Prima Class.

Providing guests with “elevated experiences” including more wide-open spaces, thoughtful design and service, the ship will begin sailing Mediterranean itineraries in June next year.

She will be homeporting in southern European port cities including Lisbon, Portugal; Venice (Trieste) and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; and Athens (Piraeus), Greece.

Norwegian Viva will then sail the southern Caribbean for her 2023-2024 winter season, offering warm-weather getaways from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Similarly to sister ship Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Viva will be built by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri in Marghera, Italy.

She will debut at 965 feet long, 142,500 gross tons and accommodate 3,219 guests at double occupancy.

Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, said: “Norwegian Viva sets the standard in the premium segment, illustrating our commitment to pushing boundaries in four main areas: wide open space, service that puts guests first, thoughtful design and experiences beyond expectation.

“We have taken everything our guests love to the next level with this brand-new class of ships designed with them in mind.”

Norwegian Viva will boast eye-catching hull art designed by Italian graffiti and sculpture artist Manuel Di Rita, commonly known as “Peeta,” who also illustrated the exceptional hull design on Norwegian Prima.

“Norwegian Viva, the second of six Prima Class vessels being built with us, reinforces the great collaboration between Norwegian Cruise Line and Fincantieri,” said Luigi Matarazzo, general manager, merchant ships division, at Fincantieri.

“We were extremely satisfied that Norwegian Prima, the first of the new class, earned record-breaking bookings and we are excited to see how Norwegian Viva will live up to her sister ship.

“As we proved our resilience during these challenging times, this announcement represents another testament to Fincantieri´s global leadership role in the cruise sector.”