Norwegian Cruise Line pushes return back to July

Norwegian Cruise Line has pushed back its potential return to operations into June.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Norwegian Cruise Line confirmed it was extending the suspension of all sailings across its fleet through to June 30th

Services across its brands – which also include Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises – are tentatively pencilled in to resume on July 1st.

Norwegian Cruise Line had initially scrapped all sailings before May 11th.

The company said it would continue to work with the US Centres for Disease Control & Prevention, the federal government and global public health authorities to take “all necessary precautions” to ensure the health, safety and security of guests, crew and the communities it visits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are committed to taking all appropriate actions to combat the spread of Covid-19 and, as such, have extended our global voyage suspension through June 30,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

“Our teams are working around the clock to do what is right by our loyal guests and valued travel partners and we greatly appreciate their understanding as we continue to adapt to the ever-evolving global health environment.”