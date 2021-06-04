Moxy brand debuts in China with Shanghai property

Moxy Shanghai Hongqiao CBD has officially opened its doors, debuting the brand in mainland China.

With tech-enabled bedrooms, interactive gathering spaces and approachable service, Moxy seeks to reinvent the traditional hotel stay.

The new 158-room hotel is located right next to one of the most important transportation hubs in China, which brings together the high-speed rail, an international airport and local metro lines.

Lidoway, a 15-minute drive from the hotel, is a bustling Gen-Z destination with an array of trendy lifestyle shops, restaurants and bars.

Travellers visiting the Moxy Shanghai Hongqiao CBD can also explore popular attractions in Shanghai including the Bund, known for its famous skyline, Xintiandi for its vibrant nightlife and food scene, and Tianzifang for its arts and crafts shopping.

“We are thrilled to continue to grow our global portfolio and introduce the energetic Moxy brand to mainland China with the opening of Moxy Shanghai Hongqiao CBD,” said Jeff Tomczek, Vice president and global brand leader, distinctive select brands at Marriott International.

“Shanghai is a world-renowned commercial hub and tourist destination, with appeal to experientially minded travellers.

“Moxy will bring its Play On spirit and unconventional hotel experience to this world-class city, and expects five more Moxy Hotels to open in mainland China within the next year.”

Moxy Hotels plans to open five additional properties in mainland China in the next year, marking strong anticipated growth in a region where next-gen travellers play an essential role in the China tourism market.

Following the opening of Moxy Shanghai Hongqiao CBD, a vibrant new social scene is set to be introduced at Moxy Shanghai Xuhui, which is slated to open in the cosmopolitan city later this summer.

Additional new Moxy Hotels are slated to open in Nanjing, Shenzhen and Xi’an within the next twelve months.