No return for P&O Cruises Australia before September

P&O Cruises Australia has announced a six-week extension to its suspension of operations.

The line will not now return to sailing until September 17th at the earliest.

The extension of the pause applies to cruises scheduled to depart from July 31st to on or before the new date.

The extended pause is being applied as the cruise industry continues to work with relevant government authorities to establish a pathway for the restart of cruising in Australia.

Guests whose bookings have been affected will be notified of the pause and options available either directly or via their appointed travel agent.

P&O Cruises Australia president, Sture Myrmell, said the decision reflected our respect for our guests so they could plan their holidays with as much certainty as possible.

“We are supporting our industry association as it works with governments and public health authorities to develop a framework for the successful resumption of cruising,” Myrmell said.

“We look forward to the day when a pathway is confirmed for cruising’s return so that we can welcome everyone back onboard.

“For now, we continue to assist our guests in every way we can in spite of the current uncertainty.”