American Airlines reopens more Admiral lounges

As American Airlines continues welcoming customers back to the skies, the airline is reopening additional Admirals Club lounges and adding enhancements to give customers more peace of mind when traveling.

Lounges reopening in May include the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport (PHX) Admirals Club at gate B7 and the Miami International Airport (MIA) lounge at gate D15, and the Admirals Club at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).

The previously reopened lounges at Austin Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), Nashville International Airport (BNA), and George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) will extend their operating schedule to seven days a week.

Just in time to travel this Memorial Day weekend, American will have 27 lounges reopened across 21 cities.

Additionally, lounges at São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport (GRU) in Brazil and Mexico City International Airport (MEX) have reopened as well.

American began reopening lounges in June, with health and wellbeing improvements in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting today, revamped signature food-for-sale items will be available all day in select lounges.

“As we welcome customers back to the skies, we have been eager to expand signature offerings that everyone in the family — including kids — can enjoy,” said Clarissa Sebastian, managing director of premium customer experience and onboard products for American.

“We know even more families will be returning to travel this summer and the Admirals Club provides safe and clean service with care.”

American is expanding its touchless technology to streamline the customer’s airport experience.

Starting tomorrow, the airline will introduce a touchless entry trial for the Admirals Club lounge located in Terminal A at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

Customers who choose to participate in the trial will enjoy quick, easy entry to the Admirals Club through facial recognition technology, which automatically verifies membership without customers pulling out their phone or wallet.