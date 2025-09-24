NEWLY RENOVATED HISTORIC GUNTER HOTEL NOW OPEN

The iconic Gunter Hotel, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel is proud to announce that it is now officially open to the public. Following a transformative $57 million renovation, the reimagined hotel unveils the first phase of its restoration, inviting the public to experience the renewed legacy of this 116-year-old San Antonio landmark.

Originally opened in 1909, the Gunter returns as part of Marriott Bonvoy’s Tribute Portfolio, joining more than 160 hotels globally known for captivating design, vibrant social spaces, and sincere service. The revitalized property features 311 guest rooms—including 30 suites and 14 ADA rooms—plus a recording studio, 900+ album vinyl library and four original dining and bar concepts. Additional amenities include a rooftop pool, 24/7 fitness center and 20,000 square feet of meeting space.

All guest rooms and select public spaces are now open, including access to the signature restaurant Jots and the Keystone Club, with the full hotel opening to follow later this year.

Reimagined by award-winning firm DLR Group, the interiors celebrate the building’s Beaux-Arts roots while layering in bold, contemporary elements. Guest rooms feature updated layouts with modern bathrooms, mid-century-inspired fixtures, and more. As a tribute to blues legend Robert Johnson, who famously recorded at the hotel in 1936, each room includes a record player and a copy of his first album, with a curated vinyl library available in the lobby. A Vinyl Ambassador is available for personal recommendations.

Jots features inkwell blue walls, leather banquettes, and hand-drawn sketches that honor the art of storytelling. Keystone Club features a fluted brass bar beneath art deco chandeliers. Jots is open for breakfast from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. daily, and Keystone Club is open from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., both offering limited menus ahead of full launches.

Bar 414, a hidden speakeasy named after the room where blues legend Robert Johnson recorded, will open soon. Paris Baguette will debut its first San Antonio location onsite with artisanal pastries and coffee. A new recording studio above Bar 414, accessed by a hidden staircase, will open later this year.

The Gunter participates in the Marriott Bonvoy program. Phased openings continue through 2025.