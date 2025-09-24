FUZE Caribbean Art Fair Returns to The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival, for its Third Edition

Baha Mar, the Caribbean’s leading integrated resort destination, is thrilled to announce the return of FUZE Caribbean Art Fair. This year, FUZE proudly welcomes Scotiabank as its title sponsor, alongside generous contributions from additional sponsors such as Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board, Wildflowers, Sherwin-Williams, Bahamas Telecommunications Company, Soundcrate, and Caribbean Bottling. FUZE is a vibrant celebration of Caribbean art and creativity, bringing the artistic elements to The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival at Baha Mar from October 22-26, 2025.

Featuring an exceptional headlining performance by four-time Grammy Award winner and Bahamian rock legend Lenny Kravitz, The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival invites guests for exclusive tastings, master classes, and more from world-class chefs and artists. The festival spotlights flavors and culture from around the globe while celebrating the unique spirit of The Bahamas. FUZE promises an immersive and captivating experience for residents of The Bahamas and international travelers eager to explore Caribbean art’s cultural landscape and historical contexts.

Now in its third year, FUZE has grown to exhibit a diverse range of artistic disciplines from nations throughout the Caribbean. Dedicated to celebrating emerging and established artists, this year’s edition will feature a stunning showcase from over 120 artists and galleries representing 21 countries. With a particular emphasis on Caribbean artists pushing the boundaries of their respective mediums and challenging conventional narratives, FUZE creates an environment for seasoned collectors and art enthusiasts to discover new talent, engage with distinguished artists, and more.

This year’s featured artists include Malene Barnett, an award-winning multidisciplinary artist and founder of the Black Artists + Designers Guide; Lavar Munroe, a 2023 Guggenheim Fellow recognized for his powerful interdisciplinary narratives; Deborah Jack, a visionary professor whose work explores climate justice and cultural memory; and Janine Antoni, a boundary-pushing artist whose works are featured in institutions like the Museum of Modern Art. Also exhibiting is Justin Dingwall, the 2024 SCOPE Miami x FUZE Residency Prize Winner, a South African photographer whose striking work deeply aligns with Afro-Caribbean identity and beauty ideals.

“In just three years, FUZE has evolved into a powerful platform, connecting Caribbean artists with fair attendees from around the world,” said John Cox, Executive Director of Arts & Culture at Baha Mar. “This year’s collection brings together a powerful and diverse range of voices, reinforcing the fair’s mission to celebrate fresh perspectives and groundbreaking work shaping the future of art in our region.”

“Scotiabank is proud to support FUZE Caribbean Art Fair, which provides a vital platform for showcasing the richness and vibrancy of Caribbean culture,” shared Roger Archer, Vice President and Country Manager, Scotiabank Bahamas. “The creative industries are a powerful driver of opportunity and growth, particularly for The Bahamas. By investing in the orange economy, we are not only celebrating our nation’s extraordinary artistic talent, but also reinforcing the role of culture as a cornerstone of sustainable economic development across the region.”

Beyond FUZE, The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival boasts an extraordinary lineup of culinary masters. The impressive roster includes acclaimed chefs Marcus Samuelsson (Baha Mar Fish + Chop House), Daniel Boulud (Café Boulud, The Bahamas), Dario Cecchini (Carna), and Scott Conant (Leola), alongside Food Network favorites Amanda Freitag, Carla Hall, Maneet Chauhan, and Geoffrey Zakarian, as well as Bahamian star Simeon Hall Jr. These experts will lead a series of interactive demonstrations, intimate dinners, and unique master classes. Tickets to the 2025 Culinary & Arts Festival, including admission to FUZE, are available for purchase here, priced by experience: https://festival.bahamar.com/

For more information and the schedule of events, please visit: https://festival.bahamar.com/fuze-art-fair/