New leadership for dnata Travel Group in Europe

Ailsa Pollard has been appointed as chief executive of dnata Travel Group in the UK and across Europe.

She will start in her new role in November.

Pollard will report in to the previous holder of the role, John Bevan, who now oversees all aspects of the global travel business for dnata in the role of divisional senior vice president for travel.

Commenting on the appointment, Bevan said: “We’re delighted that another part of the dnata family will now be able to benefit from Ailsa’s expertise and leadership.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with her for a number of years and know our team in the UK – as well as our valued industry partners – will enjoy working with her and will go on, together, to achieve great things.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These are challenging times for all UK travel businesses, and need clear headedness, agility, honesty and commitment to navigate.

“Ailsa has all of those qualities, as well as decisive strategic vision, a passion for the customer and operational know-how.

“Our UK organisation couldn’t be in safer hands.”

Pollard will assume responsibility for all of dnata Travel Group’s UK-based brands, including Gold Medal, Travel Republic, Travelbag, Netflights and Sunmaster.

She will be head of a leadership team and workforce numbering nearly 800 people.

Pollard said: “I’m looking forward to working with the UK team to emerge stronger from the pandemic.

“I know how tough the last 18 months have been on our people, our brands, our customers and our partners, but we have very strong foundations and the support of a global business on which we can collectively build an exciting future.”