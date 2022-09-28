NEW JETSTAR CEO ANNOUNCED

The Qantas Group has appointed Stephanie Tully as the new Chief Executive Officer of Jetstar.

This follows the announcement in June that current Jetstar CEO, Gareth Evans, will leave his role by the end of calendar 2022.

Ms Tully joined the national carrier in 2004 and has worked across operational, commercial, marketing and customer loyalty functions in progressively more senior roles. She has been a Group Executive and Chief Customer Officer since 2019.

As a result of this appointment, Markus Svensson will be promoted to the Chief Customer Officer role and become a member of the Group Executive Committee reporting to the Group CEO.

Mr Svensson is currently the Executive Manager of Network, Revenue Management and Alliances, responsible for overseeing a large part of the commercial strategy for Qantas International and Qantas Domestic. He was previously Regional General Manager for Qantas in the UK, Europe and the Middle East. Before joining Qantas in 2011, Mr Svensson held senior roles at Bain and Co and in telecommunications in Australia, Sweden and Korea.

Stephanie and Markus will begin transitioning to their new roles shortly with detailed handovers made possible by the internal succession, ahead of a formal handover in November.

GROUP CEO COMMENTS

Announcing the changes, Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said: “These appointments come at an important time for us. The team is working incredibly hard to overcome challenges facing the whole industry as it gets back on its feet, and the data shows we’re almost there.

“Managing this kind of executive renewal internally means we keep our momentum and can leverage a huge amount of corporate knowledge, including through the transition.

“Stephanie has worked across several different parts of the airline, from crewing to marketing, and has a deep understanding of customer experience. She’s an outstanding leader and she’ll be leading a very experienced senior team at Jetstar to keep building on the strengths of that business.

“Markus has navigated incredible levels of complexity in recent years, managing most of the commercial elements of the Qantas network through several waves of lockdown and recovery, and also managing our relationships with alliance partners around the world. His knowledge of airlines means he understands the many elements that have to work to deliver exceptional customer service, which is a key focus for us.

“Gareth has been a superb member of the Qantas Group Executive team for many years. We’re pleased to have his knowledge and experience in the months ahead to help with this transition and key projects in our recovery.”