JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa opens in Australia

Marriott has announced the opening of JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa, marking the debut of the brand in the Pacific region.

Located close to the Gold Coast’s gorgeous golden beaches, unspoilt hinterlands and famous family attractions, the resort brings a new level of luxury to the beachside city.

Travellers who wish to explore the Gold Coast’s most popular visitor attractions will find the resort conveniently located close to Surfers Paradise Beach, Sea World, Dream World, Pacific Fair Shopping Centre and many more must-see destinations.

“We are excited to continue the growth of our luxury footprint and expand our brand portfolio in Australia with the opening of JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa,” said Sean Hunt, area vice president, Australia, New Zealand and Pacific, Marriott International.

“Despite the challenges from ongoing international air travel restrictions, we have nevertheless seen strong demand within the luxury hospitality segment this year.

“We are greatly encouraged by this, and look forward to welcoming back local and international guests to experience the outstanding luxury and service of our newest property here in the beautiful Gold Coast.”

The new resort’s aesthetic is inspired by its natural surroundings, embodying the beauty and relaxed mood of coastal Queensland.

The lobby and public spaces reflect a design narrative inspired by the surrounding landscapes.

The 223 guestrooms and suites draw inspiration from their urban beachside context and are designed to appeal to the most discerning traveller.

Rooms are open and spacious, and feature thoughtful compositions of soft natural colour palettes and materials.

Located minutes from the beach, the resort offers a refined coastal venue for memorable weddings, meetings and events with 2,000 square meters of function space, featuring ten scalable spaces for different event requirements.

The pillarless 715 square-meter JW Ballroom features vehicle access, geared for large-scale exhibitions and product launches, whilst the junior ballroom, flooded with natural light and pool views, provides a stylish space for creative meetings and events.

“This is an exciting opening for the JW Marriott brand, marking its debut in the Pacific region,” said Jennie Toh, vice president, brand marketing and brand management, Asia Pacific, Marriott International.

“With its warm and welcoming approach to luxury, and experiences centred around mindfulness and togetherness, we believe the brand is particularly suited to the Australian traveller.

“JW Marriott’s enriching and thoughtfully-curated programming will enable guests to embark on a journey of discovery and renewal, with a transformative experience taking place the minute they walk through the door.”