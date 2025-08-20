New AI Powerhouse Emerges for Hotels: Meet Agentic Hospitality

Yesterday marked the official launch of Agentic Hospitality, a transformative new force that is redefining hotel distribution with its infrastructure-level AI deployment, empowering hotels and resorts to reclaim the guest journey––that was long dominated by Online Travel Agencies (OTAs)––and drive visibility and direct bookings. In collaboration with Google for Startups Cloud Program, Agentic Hospitality is tackling the evolving digital landscape head-on and enabling hotels to become discoverable and competitive on the increasingly dominant AI-native surfaces that are rapidly reshaping how consumers search and book travel.

“Structured markup using Agentic Hospitality’s Schema Adapter and AgentSite is a game-changer,” said Seliece Womble, Director of Marketing, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa. “By making our content machine readable and AI ready, we’ve been able to secure direct visibility in channels once dominated by intermediaries. From 2019 to 2025 (piloted under Brewer Digital and going to market today as Agentic Hospitality), our direct website bookings grew 91%—a recovery and growth story that proves structured data is no longer optional, it’s the backbone of hospitality distribution.”

Built by Brewer Digital on Google Cloud + Vertex AI, Agentic Hospitality Cloud uses Gemini Pro to deliver generative AI responses that personalize guest experiences and inserts a commerce layer to maximize conversion at every touchpoint. Agentic Hospitality safeguards every booking flow with schema enforcement, MCP context checks, and Conversion Intelligence Engine scoring to ensure automation stays aligned with brand standards, loyalty rules, and partner policies. At the same time, its human-in-the-loop AI framework keeps operators and revenue leaders engaged at key checkpoints, shifting their role from manual execution to strategic oversight—so AI acts as a trusted assistant, not a black box.

“Agentic Hospitality activates Vertex AI Memory Bank and persistent memory to turn hotel data into real-time personalization that enhances the entire guest journey,” said Brad Brewer, Chief AI Officer at Agentic Hospitality. “We don’t sell features—we deliver AI as the backbone of booking, personalizing, routing, and converting every guest signal in real time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brewer emphasized the critical distinction between AI as a mere feature and AI as foundational infrastructure.

“AI is not a chatbot,” Brewer said. “It’s infrastructure. Hotels missed the mobile wave, and OTAs didn’t. That mistake cost billions. This time, we’re ensuring hotels lead the AI shift by introducing open protocols and systems that make them visible, competitive, and profitable in the channels that matter most.”

The Seismic Shift: From Desktop to AI-Native Surfaces

The trajectory of hotel distribution over the past three decades highlights a constant evolution of user interaction platforms:

2000s: The Desktop Era – Early online bookings were predominantly made on desktop computers, with OTAs gaining prominence through search engine optimization, email marketing and paid advertising.

2010s: The Mobile Acceleration – Smartphones rapidly transformed travel search, with mobile traffic soaring from less than 10% in 2010 to over 55% by 2018, but with conversion rates underperforming desktop hotels were slow to fund initiatives without direct return on investment. OTAs adapted to this shift more swiftly than many hotels, solidifying their market share.

2020s: Mobile Dominance – By 2025, mobile-first experiences command nearly 70% of travel sessions. While many direct hotel websites still struggle with personalization, OTAs continue to leverage their app dominance and loyalty programs.

2026 and Beyond: The AI-Native Era – Generative AI agents, such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity, are set to surpass desktop interactions Summer 2026, with projections indicating that over 90% of informational queries will be resolved within AI-native results by end of year. Unlocking high-intent transactional queries will become the critical battleground for direct engagement. AI-native commerce represents a pure revenue opportunity with zero incremental media spend. We’ve seen this same adoption curve with mobile, and the runway ahead is substantial for first-to-market hotels and resorts.



Success in this new paradigm will hinge on delivering inspiring generative storytelling and seamless conversational commerce journeys. Agentic Hospitality Cloud, layered across existing legacy systems and its proprietary AgentSite content-management system for hotels and resorts, aims to achieve this, promising increased conversion rates and enhanced total lifetime value.

Agentic Hospitality Cloud Core Products:

AgentSite powered by Brewer Digital, Google Cloud + Vertex AI: Transforms static hotel websites into dynamic, AI-personalized booking surfaces. This modular CMS, built with Vertex AI Agent Developer Kit, adapts in real-time to guest signals and loyalty tiers, enabling conversational, zero-click booking flows deeply integrated with Google’s ecosystem via Search, retrieval-augmented generation, and enterprise connectivity through Travel Operating System MCP and API hub-and-spoke model and integration connectors.

Travel Operating System – Model Context Protocol (MCP): The core infrastructure for agentic hotel distribution. MCP captures guest signals—intent, loyalty status, session context—and translates them into structured booking actions, making inventory instantly accessible to AI agents, voice assistants, and generative search. It unifies OTA XML and Schema.org real-time hotel availability, rates, and inventory (ARI) with identity, loyalty, and payments, connecting directly into leading 700+ CRS, PMS, CRM, RMS, GMS, IAM, DAM, and internet booking engine providers.

Conversion Intelligence Engine (CIE): A proprietary engine that orchestrates every guest query into actionable, revenue-focused moments, featuring:

Signal to Action Ratio (SAR): Scores the conversion readiness of each query.

Model Context Protocol Intent Matrix (MIM): Classifies and routes queries for the most efficient path to booking.

Semantic Scoring: Evaluates emotional tone and context to tailor offers and guest engagement.

Schema Adapter: Converts hotel content and availability, rates and inventory (ARI) into structured, Schema.org machine-readable data for all distribution channels, ensuring discoverability and competitiveness across Google, OTAs, and emerging AI-native surfaces with billions of data points.

Booking Engine Adapter: Facilitates direct bookings with optimized cart experiences and full lifecycle management. Context-driven checkouts automatically apply loyalty benefits, dynamic upsells, and cancellation rules to minimize friction and boost conversions.

Channel Manager: Connects to over 30,000 OTA and wholesale distribution partners while enforcing brand, pricing, and loyalty rules, ensuring a consistent and controlled offer across all distribution touchpoints.



Bridging the Gap: Addressing Structural Bias and Embracing Future Regulations

Despite the widespread adoption of Schema.org, a structural bias persists, with OTAs and Google often favoring legacy XML feeds, perpetuating hotel dependence on intermediaries. However, regulations like the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) are mandating platform openness and support for open hotel APIs, setting a global precedent that the U.S. market must acknowledge.

Agentic Hospitality offers a clear path forward: Hotels must deploy MCP-ready AgentSite endpoints now to ensure visibility as AI-native distribution becomes the standard.

Example Queries Already Shaping Guest Demand:

These aren’t casual searches; they are conversion-ready prompts that AI agents can route directly to hotels equipped with MCP infrastructure:

What are the best family vacation packages in Orlando that include outdoor activities?

What are popular times of year to visit the Smoky Mountains for cabin stays?

What are the best romantic getaways for Valentine’s Day?



The Future of Direct Bookings

“This is not about building another OTA or chatbot,” Brewer said. “It’s about giving hotels control of their own digital pipelines. Build once. Serve everywhere. Control your pipeline. That’s what Agentic Hospitality delivers.”

To learn more about Agentic Hospitality and its flexible deployment-as-a-service models, visit agentichospitality.com or meet us at Destination AI: Hospitality Summit 2025. For direct inquiries, contact [email protected].