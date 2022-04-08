Etihad Airways collaborates with Emirati Chef on special inflight Ramadan menu

In celebration of the Holy Month, Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has teamed up with Emirati Chef Khaled Alsaadi to offer a specially curated inflight menu for the month of Ramadan.

The Abu Dhabi-based Chef has put his signature twist on authentic Emirati recipes, fusing contemporary cooking techniques and local ingredients to recreate popular Ramadan dishes for guests.

Terry Daly, Executive Director of Guest Experience, Brand and Marketing, Etihad Airways, said: “This Ramadan, we wanted to surprise our guests with a special menu that takes a modern approach to traditional, well-loved recipes, to make every iftar on board Etihad Airways a memorable experience. Our special Ramadan menu in collaboration with Chef Khaled brings our guests the warmth and flavours of family iftars while showcasing the best of modern Emirati cuisine.

The UAE has seen a dramatic rise in the number of talented young chefs who are deconstructing Emirati cuisine and using traditional recipes and ingredients in new ways to create a gastronomic experience that is modern yet deeply inspired by the culinary heritage of the country.

Guests will be treated to Ramadan meals including lamb quzi with black pepper chutney, bulgur salad with a date vinaigrette, and sticky date pudding. In addition, a selection of Chef Khaled’s bespoke recipes will be available online or by scanning QR codes placed at the bottom of the onboard menu, allowing guests to recreate Etihad’s unique inflight meals at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Etihad’s Ramadan menu will be available to guests on selected flights that coincide with iftar times. This includes flights to and from the GCC countries and flights catering to Umrah groups travelling to Jeddah and Medina during the month of Ramadan.

The Etihad Ramadan experience starts from the lounges at Abu Dhabi International Airport, which has dedicated prayer rooms, and extends to special onboard products and services.

Travellers breaking their fast prior to departure or just before landing will be provided with takeaway bags containing dates and adorned with an image inspired by one of UAE’s hidden gems.

Chef Khaled Alsaddi, said: “Travelling during Ramadan, travellers long for a cosy family iftar meal. I wanted to bring the essence and warmth of the family iftar in each and every bite that will taste like the one prepared by mothers and evokes pleasant memories. It was an absolute pleasure to team up with Etihad and its culinary design team and it allowed me to present modern Emirati dishes to international guests travelling on board the UAE’s national carrier.”

The airline’s inflight entertainment system, E-box, will be updated with a selection of Ramadan content including recordings of the Holy Quran as well as a Mecca Qibla pointer.

To view Etihad’s special Ramadan menu and select recipes, click here.

For more photos of Etihad’s Ramadan dishes, click here.

Etihad Airways has been recognised for the following awards as by World Travel Awards

World’s Leading Airline - Business Class 2021

World’s Leading Airline Inflight Entertainment 2021

World’s Leading Airline Lounge - First Class 2021

Middle East’s Leading Airline - Business Class 2021

Middle East’s Leading Airline Inflight Entertainment 2021

Middle East’s Leading Airline Lounge - First Class 2021

Middle East’s Leading Cabin Crew 2021