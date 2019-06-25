Emirates debuts new route to Porto, Portugal

Emirates has launched its new four times weekly service to Porto, its second destination in Portugal.

The new service provides travellers from across Emirates’ global network with a direct flight to the popular city in the north of the country.

The inaugural flight, EK197, touched down at the city’s international airport earlier, marking the start of the airline’s first service to the city.

The Emirates Boeing 777-200LR, in a two-class cabin configuration, was welcomed by Porto Airport with a water cannon salute.

The aircraft has 38 lie flat seats in business class in a 2-2-2 configuration and 264 spacious seats in economy class.

Speaking at an event at the airport to celebrate the new service, Thierry Aucoc, Emirates senior vice president, commercial operations, Europe, Russian Federation and Latin America, said: “Travellers in northern Portugal will now have a convenient and direct flight option to our Dubai hub, from where they can seamlessly access Emirates’ global network, particularly to destinations in Africa, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

“This new service also opens up a new and exciting destination for travellers from across our network.

“The allure of Porto, with its rich historic and cultural attractions, world famous Port wine production and location on the Douro River, has seen the city enjoy an increase in visitor numbers.

“Our new service will therefore contribute further to the economic growth of Porto and the wider Northern Region,” he added.

The flight will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and depart Dubai as EK197 at 09:15 and arrive in Porto at 14:30.

The return flight, EK198, will depart Porto at 17:35 and land in Dubai at 04:15 the next morning.

Emirates also operates two flights a day between Dubai and Lisbon with Boeing 777-300ERs, offering more than 700 seats a day.