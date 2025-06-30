Mumian Shaoxing Hotel Opens Its Doors Aa Part Of The Unbound Collection By Hyatt

Hyatt Hotels Corporation have announced alongside Shenzhen Yuen Kai Hotel Management Co., Ltd. (“Yuen Kai”) the opening of Mumian Shaoxing Hotel in Shaoxing City, China, as the latest addition to The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in the destination. Located within the renovated former Shaoxing 871 Chip Factory, the hotel preserves the unique legacy of its storied industrial past while reimagining the city’s rich cultural heritage through contemporary art and design.

Industrial Legacy Reborn: A New Artistic Landmark

Reconceived by interior designer Ju Bin and his Horizontal Design team, Mumian Shaoxing Hotel preserves the original skeletal truss structure of the factory while the layout centers on the concept of reimagining the geometric charm of a modern industrial site. Natural greenery, contemporary art installations, and textured materials are seamlessly integrated throughout the space, breathing new life into the historic site and transforming it into a modern cultural landmark.

Spanning the second and third floors, the hotel’s 90 guest rooms ranging from 484 to 2,206 square feet blend geometric artistry with natural textures, creating a refined and poetic atmosphere that balances modern style with a sense of tranquility. Premium amenities include Dyson hairdryers, Atelier Cologne bath amenities, and Tivoli Audio systems, complemented by curated touches like exclusive craft beers, goji-infused Shaoxing wine, and Tea’stone tea sets. The guest rooms gracefully embrace the central water courtyard, with connecting corridors featuring a photo gallery that traces the building’s remarkable transformation from industrial relic to artistic sanctuary. Curated art tours allow guests to further explore the stories behind each architectural detail and installation, and to appreciate the beauty of art through immersive experiences.

Mumian Shaoxing Hotel offers three distinctive food and beverage outlets, each designed to cater to a variety of tastes and culinary preferences. The street-fronted Xiaonanyang Restaurant serves as an all-day dining destination where time-honored Shaoxing flavors meet culinary innovation. Adjacent to the central courtyard, the Xingshan Lobby Bar specializes in refined afternoon teas and evening cocktails, which makes it an ideal spot for unwinding with a drink while enjoying serene views of the water garden. For moments of quiet indulgence, guests may retreat to either the Zen Pavilion or Orchid Pavilion, two modern Chinese tea rooms designed for intimate social gatherings and traditional tea appreciation. Other facilities include a fitness center, a yoga studio, and a children’s club, satisfying guests’ various needs.

“Story Bloomers” Craft Immersive Cultural Journeys

The hotel’s signature “Story Bloomers”—cultural concierges—curate immersive, locally inspired experiences. During the day, guests can witness the vibrant artistry of traditional Shexi opera or take part in hands-on heritage workshops. They can also find tranquility through sutra calligraphy in a tea pavilion or join latte art sessions guided by seasoned baristas—simple rituals that elevate the everyday. Each evening, the “Starlight Overture” ceremony begins as the graceful melodies of Yuejun Nanci echo through the air, guiding guests into a poetic encounter with the romance and legacy of the ancient city. The evening ritual embraces the region’s Shaoxing wine tradition, offering guests a tasting of local Shaoxing wine and creative Shaoxing wine cocktails. The immersive journey continues beyond the hotel with the traditional wūpéng boat experience. Guided by a Story Bloomer, guests glide through Shaoxing’s iconic waterways aboard a traditional black-awning boat, discovering the rhythm and charm of this storied water town, and stepping into a living expression of Jiangnan’s cultural soul.

Ideally located at the foot of Fushan Mountain, the Mumian Shaoxing Hotel is nestled within the Shaoxing Place commercial complex in the heart of Yuecheng District. Located at the center of a vibrant 15-minute cultural and lifestyle circle, the hotel offers effortless access to some of the city’s most iconic landmarks, including Lu Xun Native Place and the historic Sanwei Study. Just a 25-minute drive from Shaoxing North Railway Station, the hotel provides seamless connectivity for both business and leisure travelers. Guests can also reach Fushan Park and the Xu Wei Art Museum within a short seven-minute drive. Whether strolling through the literary charm of Qingteng Study or exploring the streets of Shaoxing Place where tradition meets modernity in a lively mix of shopping, dining, and culture – guests are invited to experience the unique rhythm and rich heritage of Shaoxing.

“Mumian Shaoxing Hotel represents a new chapter in cultural hospitality with a modern flare for this ancient city,” said Demos Luo, general manager, Mumian Shaoxing Hotel. “As the first Mumian property in Shaoxing, we’ve woven Shaoxing’s rich heritage into every detail where every stay becomes a cultural journey. Through our signature ‘Story Bloomers’ program and thoughtfully designed spaces that blend heritage with contemporary artistry, we invite travelers to experience Shaoxing’s soul and create their own story worthy experience during their stay at Mumian Shaoxing Hotel.”

New Opening World of Hyatt Offer

In celebration of the debut property of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Shaoxing, China, World of Hyatt is providing members with even more ways to be rewarded by offering members the opportunity to earn a maximum of 1,500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at Mumian Shoaxing Hotel, for stays from July 1, 2025 and completed by September 30, 2025. For more information, please visit worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus.