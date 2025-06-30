voco hotels by IHG Makes Canadian Debut with Three New Hotel Signings

voco hotels, the fastest growing premium brand in IHG Hotels & Resorts’ global portfolio, today marked its entry into the burgeoning Canadian market with its first three regional signings. The new hotels in Montreal, Toronto and Niagara Falls, will blend the vibrancy of local culture with the quality and reassurance of a respected global brand.

With each new opening, guests will experience the brand’s distinctive charm and commitment to sustainable stays. voco hotels’ “Come on in,” “Me time” and “voco life” brand hallmarks foster an at-home feel throughout guests’ stay, starting with an inviting arrival through a swift check-in, warm and friendly hosted service, and locally inspired welcome treats. A comfortable room with indulgent bedding provides the perfect place to unwind, while vibrant bar and restaurant spaces offer guests the opportunity to celebrate any occasion with delicious food and drinks.

Scott Duff, Vice President of Development, Canada for IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “The voco hotels brand has emerged as a remarkable success within the IHG premium portfolio, as both owners and guests are drawn to its distinctive properties that seamlessly blend the individualism of each location with the reassurance of a brand they trust. We are thrilled to add another country to voco’s growing list of destinations, welcoming Canadian travellers to these new properties in Montreal, Niagara Falls and Toronto Airport West as they experience what makes a voco stay special.”

The first planned openings for voco hotels in Canada include:

voco Niagara Falls - Fallsview: voco Niagara Falls - Fallsview will assume a coveted space along the city’s highly travelled tourist district upon its slated opening in late 2026. A conversion of an existing hotel, the property will incorporate elements of the hotel’s heritage, featuring 232 guest rooms spanning two adjoined towers. After a day of adventure in Niagara Falls, Ontario, guests can opt to dine at the on-property restaurant or relax in the revamped lobby area, complete with a coffee shop, indoor pool and fitness centre.

voco Montreal: The new-build downtown Montreal hotel is the brand’s first Canadian property to break ground as it targets a mid-2027 opening. Located a short distance from the Montreal Convention Center, University of Montreal Health Centre and the gateway to Old Montreal, voco Montreal will offer 55 guest rooms and spacious restaurant and lobby lounge concepts.

voco Toronto Airport West: Situated near Toronto Pearson International Airport, this new build hotel will blend both convenience and environmental consciousness. In addition to its 180 rooms, the property will include a restaurant and bar, fitness center and 3,500 square feet of meeting space. Targeted to open in 2027, voco Toronto Airport West aspires to be a zero-emissions, carbon-neutral hotel – the first of its kind in Canada as well as the first in the country to participate in IHG’s leading Low Carbon Pioneers Program.

With an operational framework conducive to conversions, voco hotels’ inherent flexibility has been a driving force behind its rapid expansion across metropolitan areas and popular travel destinations worldwide. A series of significant openings for the brand include voco Saranac Lake in Saranac Lake, New York; voco Moab in Moab, Utah; and voco Royalty Puebla Downtown in Puebla, Mexico.

These exciting launches represent the latest chapter in voco hotels’ swift global expansion, which saw 45 new signings in 2024, additional market debuts in India and Sweden, and growth that brought its reach to 100 open hotels and 95 more in pipeline.

To learn more about voco hotels, or to book a stay, visit IHG.com or download the IHG One Rewards mobile app.