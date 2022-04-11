MSC Cruises announces summer excursions for 2022

MSC Cruises today revealed that there are over 1,390 shore excursions available to book for guests to sailing this summer season – the most the cruise line has ever offered.

The extensive programme includes something for every kind of traveller, from families with young children, solo travellers through to those wanting to tick off spectacular bucket list attractions. With options that include extended stays ashore or shorter half-day highlights, guests can choose the right excursion to meet their needs.

Guests can now once again explore ashore by themselves in all destinations, subject to the regulations of local authorities. To really make the most of an MSC Cruises holiday, guests can plan excursions ahead of time and benefit from up to 20% discount when booking them before departure. Pre-booking not only guarantees a space on the most popular tours, but also guarantees entry to some of the world’s most popular attractions which may not have walk-up ticket availability.

Guests may also opt to book an Explorer Package: three top excursions at a great price that is available pre-cruise and on board.

Marialuisa Iaccarino, Head of Shore Excursions, MSC Cruises said: “We are dedicated to offering an outstanding range of high quality shore excursions to guests, so we’re proud to be offering guests the widest range ever this summer.

Shore excursions give guests the freedom to make the most of every moment ashore during their holiday – to take in local cultures, taste local flavours and see local landmarks. Everyone is looking for something that interests them, and this is why it is so important that there’s an excellent variety to choose from, so there’s something perfect for everyone.

Guests can expect quality and value, comfort and convenience as well as the ultimate peace of mind when they choose to book an excursion with us.”

Included in the extensive range of MSC Shore Excursions for 2022 are PROTECTOURS – these tours were first introduced by the line in 2020 and are designed to give guests original insights into nature and wildlife while preserving their surrounding environment and earth’s natural beauty. Almost 70% of PROTECTOURS include low impact transportation – such as walking, cycling or kayaking - and many make a direct contribution to the environment through supporting species or habitat protection.

In line with its commitment to help protect the environment, MSC Cruises will introduce electric and hybrid transportation in more than ten European cities this year.

On top of this, the range of MSC BIKE ADVENTOURS bicycle tours has been extended, with 150 planned this summer season. Now available in 21 countries, more guests than ever before can visit must-see destinations with a low carbon footprint.

WHY BOOK AN MSC CRUISES EXCURSION?

Booking an MSC Excursion is the best way to discover each and every destination totally stress-free:

QUALITY AND VALUE - experience the highlights of each destination on meticulously planned excursions, guided by skilled and qualified local tour guides, at great value prices

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE - from transportation to and from the ship, to seeing the sights, MSC Excursions are designed to make exploring as carefree as possible, simply select the tour and all of the details are taken care of

PEACE OF MIND – guests can relax in the knowledge that all our tours are operated by carefully selected partners, and a dedicated team can answer any questions on the ship throughout the day



Highlights of the Summer 2022 Shore Excursions Tours Programme include:

Combined WEST and EAST MEDITERANEAN shore excursions offer 540+ different experiences

Valletta (Malta) Gozo Island by boat and Jeep guests will head out to breath-taking scenic tour in Sliema’s urbanised coastline, caves and breath-taking island views before the crystal-clear waters of the beautiful Blue Lagoon. Follow Gozo’s unspoiled scenery and key landmarks by jeep including the amazing cliffs at Sanap, the quaint Xlendi Bay and the saltwater lagoon known as the Inland Sea.

Messina (Italy) – Mount Etna and Taormina takes guests to this natural phenomenon and the nearby town of Taormina. Exploring through the town of Zafferana Etnea, they will catch memorable views of the mountain and the sea.

Monfalcone (Italy) St Mark’s Square, Rialto Bridge & Panoramic cruise starting with a ride to Venice by a comfortable coach before being whisked into the historic centre on a panoramic trip by private boat. This beautiful tour lets guests explore Venice, including world-famous St Mark’s square, the bridge of Sighs, lovely views of the Grand Canal, and much more. Free time to explore is planned in the tour to make the most of this experience.

Massada (Israel) and the Dead Sea for guests looking for a completely relaxed experience, this tour offers a great day out exploring the historic city of Massada with the unique chance to bathe in the relaxing mineral-enriched waters of the Dead Sea.

PROTECTOURS – Olympia’s (Greece) secrets of sustainable living learn about sustainable agriculture, natural olive oils and soaps on a charming organic farm near Olympia, ending with a typical family celebration meal.

Across the British Isles, Baltic states, Icelandic and Greenlandic cruises to the intemporal Fjords cruises, NORTHERN EUROPE will offer 630+ shore excursions including:

Norwegian waterfalls and dramatic scenery by train (Norway) from the Nærøy valley, the tour will stop at the Tvindefossen waterfalls, a twin cascade of two fabulous falls, followed by a train ride through a range of stunning natural landscapes, before reaching Myrdal – at 867 metres above sea level, guests will continue down the breathtaking Flåm valley, travelling on the world famous Flåm Line.

Le Havre – PARIS SIGHTSEEING TOUR (France) guests won’t want to miss the opportunity to see some of the major sights of France’s magnificent capital city and find out why Paris is known worldwide for its elegance and grandeur.

PROTECTOURS – Helsinki (Finland) Centre design walk and upcycling workshop planned for guests is a walk through Helsinki’s most beautiful sights on a visit to the Design District, where guests can make their own upcycling eco-creations with experiencing the EDEL City, a pioneer in ethical and ecological luxury goods.

In the CARIBBEAN, MSC Cruises will offer 200+ shore excursions:

Savor San Juan’s (Puerto Rico) culinary delights this absolute escape through Puerto Rican flavours includes plenty of colourful surprise for all taste buds: from the Chocobar Cortés, a chocolatier created in 1929, artisanal gelato, refreshing cocktails to La Casita de Rones, the official bar and distributor of Rums of Puerto Rico. Here, guests will experience a lesson on the authentic Puerto Rican rum.

Costa Maya - Kohunlich Mayan Ruins (Mexico) situated on the Yucatán Peninsula and one of Mexico’s absolute must-sees is the archaeological site of Kohunlich, a terraced city built by the Mayans between approx. A.D. 250 and A.D. 600. Travelling in time, guests will discover sunken palace, acropolis and other incredible courtyards in this sacred site.

PROTECTOURS – Nassau (The Bahamas) Eco-nature walking tour into the luscious flora, fauna and marine life found on stunning, private Blue Lagoon Island. Not only exploring superb beaches, guests can also meet the diverse marine life, including stingrays, sharks, dolphins and sea lions.

Over 20 excursions available on the stunning private OCEAN CAY MSC MARINE RESERVE (The Bahamas):

Shipwreck snorkelling getaway: Guided by professional snorkel instructors, guests can experience colorful and exotic marine life in one of the best snorkel sites in the area.

Ocean Cay Beach Cabana: for a maximum of 6 pax, this all-day rental is the ultimate relaxation with the comfort of guests’ very own cabana, perfect for enjoy sunbathing and sea.

Ocean Cay lighthouse climb: Ascend the island’s iconic lighthouse and take in 360-degree views of the island, nearby cays’, Lighthouse Bay and of course, the cruise ship, guests will journey up three levels and 165 steps to the top of the lighthouse, reaching the highest point on the cay. Along the way, the guide will share insightful facts and figures on the incredible transformation of Ocean Cay from an industrial site to Bahamian paradise.

MSC Cruises was nominated as World’s Leading Cruise Line 2021 by World Travel Awards.