Meet the award-winning culinary experts changing the way you wine and dine with American Airlines

As part of an exclusive partnership with the James Beard Foundation, American Airlines welcomes Julia Coney and Ellie Krieger to its roster of award-winning culinary professionals.

The collaboration between American and the James Beard Foundation, one of the most powerful voices in the culinary industry, began in 2019. Both Julia and Ellie will consult on the onboard and ground dining programs. The addition of the two culinary experts complements a thoughtfully curated dining program that delivers a memorable and delicious experience on the ground and in the air.

Meet Julia Coney

Wine educator, writer and consultant Julia Coney will collaborate on American’s award-winning wine program, redefining its offerings to reflect diverse customer preferences and assist in developing wine education programs for team members.

Coney is a member of the University of California at Davis’ Department of Viticulture and Enology Executive Leadership Board. She founded Black Wine Professionals, a resource for the wine industry, with the goal of lifting up multifaceted Black professionals in the world of wine through inclusive events, education and opportunities. Her accolades include Wine Enthusiast’s 2020 Social Visionary Award and recognition as one of Wine’s Most Inspiring People for 2022 from the Wine Industry Network.

“We’re proud of our reputation for serving our customers not just an excellent selection of premium wines, but a selection that’s created with guidance from some of the world’s most intentional experts in their craft,” said Clarissa Sebastian, Managing Director of Premium Customer Experience Onboard Products. “Julia is an unbelievable force of nature in the wine industry, who shares our commitment that wine is an experience that should be enjoyable and approachable for everyone. She’s a perfect fit to guide our program forward in partnership with the James Beard Foundation.”

Coney will help build on an already highly regarded wine program. American has more Global Traveler Wines on the Wing awards than any other U.S. carrier. Since 2015, Global Traveler has named American as the top airline for first- and business-class wines in North America.

Meet Ellie Krieger

Ellie Krieger is a registered dietitian, nutritionist and two-time James Beard Foundation award-winning cookbook author. She will help define American’s onboard well-being program and design nourishing menu items that promote a healthy balance of wellness and indulgence.

“Customers continue to tell us that healthy food options contribute to an enjoyable travel experience,” Sebastian said. “With Ellie’s partnership, we’ll continue to design thoughtful food options through the lens of well-being so customers can relax knowing their meal will satisfy and sustain them for what their destination holds.”

