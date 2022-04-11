Malaysia Airlines expands technology and distribution contract with Amadeus

Malaysia Airlines Berhad is pleased to expand its partner-ship with Amadeus to improve the experience of its customers, including corporate and travel retailersover the coming years. The multi-year deal will see Malaysia’s national airline adopting Altéa NDC, Reference Experience, Dynamic Intelligence Hub and renewing its Amadeus Altéa Passenger Service System contract.

In addition, the airline has also renewed and expanded its multi-year air content distribution partner-ship. With the seamless integration of Altéa NDC with the Amadeus Travel Platform, travel retailers will soon be able to access Malaysia Airlines’ full range of NDC-enabled content with full servicing functionalities.

New Distribution Capability (NDC) is a travel industry-supported program by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) aimed at modernising the way air products are retailed to travel agents, corporations and travellers.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Airlines, Izham Ismail commented, “Malaysia Airlines hastaken a step in the right direction in adopting NDC, as modernizing airline retail is essential for the entire business travel community. We are pleased to take our partnership further after having an incredible journey with Amadeus, supporting our transformation goals which is an important part of our long-term business plan. We are confident that with new technology solutions from Amadeus beyond the Passenger Service System, we can offer relevant and richer shopping experiences by allowing customers to personalise their travels to an unprecedented level, ultimately realising our aspirations of becoming Asia’s Leading Travel and Aviation Services Group.”

Glen Oliveiro, Senior Vice President, Greater China & Southeast Asia, Amadeus says: “We are excited that Malaysia Airlines is using Amadeus’ technology to support its digital transformation. Open source, cloud-based systems, and next-generation retailing capabilities will be the engine powering recovery, and we are at the forefront of these technologies in the travel industry. We are very excited to collaborate with Malaysia Airlines in creating smoother travel journeys for its customers thanks to innovative technology.”

Amadeus Altéa NDC offers modern retailing capabilities and a more convenient and direct way to book flights. Other capabilities include dynamic pricing and personalisation, access to richer content, the ability to select seats which will all be implemented progressively.

The Amadeus Altéa Suite, a key component in the partnership, includes passenger servicing solutions, web booking, merchandising and data management. The benefits of using the Altéa PSS extend to Amadeus travel sellers as well. They have the advantage of working on the same technology platform that airlines use, giving them unrivalled access to real-time data and better serving its customers.

Additionally, Malaysia Airlines will leverage Reference Experience, an open platform that will enable the airline to be more agile and user-friendly in the digital space while increasing conversion that leads to improved revenue. The Amadeus’ Dynamic Intelligence Hub (DIH), a real-time data engineering platform will centralize Malaysia Airlines’ data, integrating systems and automating business processes with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

