More than a rainbow flag: 6 strategies to make destinations genuinely inclusive

What does it truly mean for a destination to be LGBTQ+ friendly today? A new analysis by The Data Appeal Company reveals that inclusivity must go far beyond rainbow flags and Pride campaigns if destinations want to be perceived as genuinely open and welcoming.

The benefits are clear. According to the WTTC and IGLTA, LGBTQ+ travellers represent a £200 billion global market, with strong spending power and high travel propensity. The US alone contributes £65 billion.

According to an exclusive analysis conducted with D / AI Destinations, Data Appeal’s innovative destination management platform, events such as Pride festivals have become powerful economic drivers: Madrid’s Pride attracts 2 million visitors and generates over €109 million in spending—more than major sporting events like the Barcelona-Catalunya F1 Grand Prix.

Among the various sectors, the one most affected by these events is hospitality: in all the analysed cities, well over 60% of the estimated spending is on food & beverage.

The study highlights six key strategies for destinations to build a truly inclusive model.

Inclusivity must be designed for everyone, not just the LGBTQ+ community, since policies that welcome diversity benefit all travellers.

It requires the active engagement of all operators and stakeholders, from hoteliers to shopkeepers, to ensure inclusivity is embedded across the visitor experience.

Destinations must show genuine commitment and avoid pinkwashing, moving beyond rainbow logos to deliver real, consistent action throughout the year.

They need to craft authentic narratives that reflect the full LGBTQ+ spectrum and resonate with diverse audiences.

Inclusivity should be planned year-round, with clear traveller personas guiding initiatives that extend well beyond Pride Month.



Finally, data must be transformed into inclusive stories that inform strategy, ensuring that insights on sentiment, spending, and perceptions translate into measurable, concrete improvements.



One of the most successful examples in this regard is the city of Stockholm, which has successfully broadened its positioning by targeting the entire LGBTQ+ spectrum, including rainbow families and trans travellers, rather than focusing only on gay men. Another is Thailand, where inclusive policies such as marriage equality have translated into millions of additional visitors and billions in revenue.

Artificial intelligence is also playing a growing role. With Data Appeal’s new D / AI Destinations module “Smart Insights”, tourism boards and city managers can leverage AI-driven insights from thousands of reviews and digital content to identify which neighbourhoods feel most welcoming, which services matter most to rainbow families, and where gaps exist. This transforms inclusivity into something measurable, actionable, and continuously improvable.

“Being an inclusive destination isn’t just a matter of values—it’s also about strategy, competitiveness, and long-term growth,” said Mirko Lalli, CEO and Founder of The Data Appeal Company. “With the right data and tools, destinations can design experiences that are authentically welcoming, sustainable, and attractive to travellers from all backgrounds.”

The message is clear: true inclusivity requires more than symbolic gestures—it demands concrete, data-driven action. And the rewards, both reputational and economic, are already visible on the global stage.

For further information visit: https://datappeal.io/6-strategies-inclusive-destinations/

