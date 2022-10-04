Miraval Resorts and Spas Expands Collaboration With NAMI

Miraval Resorts & Spas, a global leader for wellness destinations is continuing its collaboration with NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), the nation’s largest grassroots organization dedicated to supporting those affected by mental illness.

As the two organizations continue to team up, Miraval Resorts and NAMI are set to develop information and programs designed to help care for Miraval colleagues so they may consciously explore the connections of body, mind and spirit, and embrace the present moment both in and out of the workplace.

This marks the second year of the Miraval and NAMI collaboration, following the 2021 launch of guest and colleague events between the two organizations, including a multi-part video series of soundscapes and meditations hosted on NAMI’s Hearts+Minds website. Hearts+Minds was created to raise awareness of the impact that physical health has on our mental health – and vice versa. The program provides a variety of resources accessible to NAMI’s worldwide audience, which promote the importance of holistic well-being through caring for one’s mental health, just as one cares for their physical health. This alliance made specialists and tools provided by Miraval even more accessible while expanding Miraval’s ability to care for individuals as they move through their wellness journeys.

“We’ve always taught our guests that balance is not something you find, it is something you create and through our renewed collaboration with NAMI, we are giving our colleagues the tools they need to create a life in balance,” said Susan Santiago, head of Miraval Resorts & Spas. “Together, we plan to develop resources that guide Miraval colleagues as they elevate their mental wellbeing and support them as they make wellness a way of life.”

Miraval and NAMI recently launched a virtual event series titled Inspiring Workplace Wellness, which is designed to ensure Miraval colleagues are armed with the necessary tools to mindfully navigate the workplace and foster self-care, supporting their mental wellbeing both in the workplace and in their personal lives. Miraval colleagues completed a survey to share topics that they would like to address, from beating burnout and navigating stressful world events to prioritizing self-care and breaking the stigma of mental illness. The virtual one-hour sessions began in May 2022 and are available for colleagues to reference as they move through their wellness journeys. In celebration of World Mental Health Day on October 10, 2022, Hyatt colleagues will have the opportunity to hear from NAMI Chief Development Officer Jessica Edwards for two virtual panels in the hopes of discussing the topic with a broader global audience.

“The pandemic and a resulting mental health crisis have put the importance of work/life balance and self-care front and center,” said NAMI Chief Development Officer Jessica Edwards. “We are proud to work with Miraval Resorts & Spas to support their colleagues as we promote mental health in this new reality.”

Miraval Austin is also planning to host NAMI CEO Daniel H. Gillison Jr., alongside NAMI Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ken Duckworth and the NAMI HelpLine team, for a training session and retreat in early 2023. The NAMI HelpLine is a peer-to-peer resource that provides guidance to people living with a mental health condition, their family members and caregivers. This complimentary experience will provide the members of the NAMI HelpLine an opportunity to both receive essential training and education for their mission-critical work, while also giving them an opportunity to recharge and practice self-care.