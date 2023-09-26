Miraval Life in Balance Spa Aviara Opens at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa

Miraval Resorts & Spas, a leader in transformative wellbeing destinations, announces the opening of its newest experience, Miraval Life in Balance Spa Aviara, located within the iconic Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa.

The grand opening of Miraval Life in Balance Spa Aviara represents the expansion of Miraval Resorts’ mindfulness experiences to a new location, situated along Southern California’s picturesque Pacific coastline, and the final phase of Park Hyatt Aviara’s $60-million-dollar resort-wide renovation. For resort guests, locals and Southern California visitors seeking a wellbeing retreat, the new Miraval Life in Balance Spa Aviara features signature Miraval spa services, wellness activities, and culinary workshops. Furthering Miraval Resorts’ mission of inspiring individuals to create a life in balance through mindfulness, Miraval Life in Balance Spa Aviara joins the brand’s award-winning destination resorts in Tucson, Ariz., Austin, Texas and Lenox, Mass.

“Miraval Life in Balance Spas are designed as sanctuaries for respite, reflection and rejuvenation,” said Susan Santiago, head of lifestyle and Miraval operations. “Through Miraval Life in Balance Spa Aviara, we’ve blended elements of the San Diego landscape with Miraval signature spa and wellbeing offerings to create an intention-driven experience that supports guests in creating balance and cultivating mindfulness.”

Miraval Life in Balance Spa Experiences

Miraval Life in Balance Spa Aviara features an expansive menu of signature, globally inspired services designed to soothe and nurture the body and mind while focusing guests’ attention on the present moment. Ayurveda spa services honor natural therapies and timeless rituals from India while Energy & Eastern services include Vasudhara, an award-winning sensory water experience and Nâga, a Thai deep-tissue massage facilitated by a provider suspended in hanging silks. Other spa experiences range from rejuvenating skincare, traditional and prenatal massage, body renewal rituals, nail care, reflexology, craniosacral and Reiki practices.

In addition to Miraval signature spa treatments, brand new services have been exclusively developed for the Miraval Life in Balance Aviara experience. Taking inspiration from the resort’s location along the coast of Carlsbad, new services include Ocean Song, a body renewal ritual that invokes the vitality and peace of an ocean wave. The service begins with a rosemary sea salt exfoliation followed by a soothing sweet birch and magnesium soak and a full body massage. The service concludes with the harmonic vibrations of a singing bowl and sounds of the sea to center the soul. The exclusive Warrior’s Recovery is perfect for rejuvenation following a round at Aviara Golf Club or a match at the Aviara Racquet Club and is designed to restore muscles and ease tension for the most active of warriors. The body is prepared for a deep-tissue massage with warm herbal poultices and advanced stretching techniques to create a synergy that leaves the body and spirit feeling relaxed and recharged.

Miraval Life in Balance Spa services are complemented by a daily schedule of life-enriching activities from sound bathing to chakra balancing, breathwork, meditation and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miraval Culinary Kitchen

The Miraval brand culinary philosophy is built around the concept that living well is not just about eating the right food but creating and fostering community and relationships to support whole-person wellbeing. Each culinary, nutrition and cultivation experience fosters appreciation and sparks inspiration offering guests the opportunity to customize their personal wellbeing journey within the culinary, beverage and nutrition, and cultivation space. Interactive experiences at the Miraval Life in Balance Culinary Experience at Park Hyatt Aviara celebrate the surrounding bounty with activities like ceviche and salsa making, smoothie blending, and sip and snack cocktail classes.

Fitness

The fitness center at Miraval Life in Balance Spa Aviara offers fitness classes and outdoor adventures. Offerings include the Gratitude Hike at Batiquitos Lagoon, a guided trail walk that incorporates intention setting, gratitude and breathwork as well as a Breathe & Stretch Mindfully class that teaches various breathing and stretching techniques to positively impact physical and emotional wellbeing. Bungee Fitness, a low-impact, high-intensity workout synchronizes breath and movement using resistance to tone the body and improve cardiovascular endurance. Guests can also take advantage of a large studio for yoga and meditation and a spacious Pilates studio with state-of-the-art equipment from Balanced Body.

Inspired Individual and Group Itineraries

Further enhancing the Park Hyatt Aviara guest journey, Miraval Life in Balance Spa Aviara offers a collection of inspired itineraries designed to foster balance, serenity and relaxation. These three- and five-day sample itineraries serve as a starting point for fully customizable experiences tailored to the intention of each guest. Drawing from a wealth of wellbeing activities, and spa services, each guest is able to create a personalized itinerary that aligns with their intentions, whether that be relaxation, reconnection or self-care. Miraval Life in Balance Spa Aviara also fosters mindful connection among attendees of meetings and social retreats through personalized group itineraries that feature spa services and immersive activities. Each group at Park Hyatt Aviara that wishes to partake in Miraval-inspired activities will benefit from teachings that promote mindful communication and living in the present moment. Miraval Life in Balance Spa Aviara offers full meeting and catering services for private breakouts, celebrations or retreats to elevate group activities to new levels of connection and comfort.

Membership

Miraval Life in Balance Spa Aviara offers a membership program for community members interested in further incorporating the brand’s holistic approach to wellbeing into their daily lives. In addition to access to spa amenities, added benefits include discounted spa services and fee-based experiences, an allotment of guest passes, invites to monthly Miraval Life in Balance Culinary experiences, quarterly member-exclusive social events, and more. To further enjoy Park Hyatt Aviara’s lush 200 acres, array of recreational pursuits and distinct dining experiences, members can also receive select discounts on food, beverage and retail purchases; Ocean View Pool access with spa services; admittance to the Aviara Racquet Club with waived court fees; complimentary rounds of golf and reduced green fees at the Aviara Golf Course and preferred pricing on select special resort events.

“Park Hyatt Aviara is honored to come together with a celebrated leader in luxury wellness to offer the Miraval Life in Balance experience to our treasured guests,” said Chad Eding, general manager, Park Hyatt Aviara. “Wellness is a key pillar of the Park Hyatt Aviara experience and given the resort’s proximity to the natural beauty and grounding nature of the Pacific Ocean and the Batiquitos Lagoon, the addition of Miraval Life in Balance Spa Aviara is a truly synergistic match. We look forward to delivering an unforgettable luxury experience to all seeking a sense of balance, mindfulness and rejuvenation.”

Park Hyatt Aviara’s $60-million-dollar property-wide renovation includes a dramatic redesign to the resort’s striking lobby entrance and spacious public areas, elevated guest room and suite product, enhanced pool offerings, the introduction of several restaurant and bar concepts, and upgrades to the resort’s 83,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces. Notable immersive dining experiences include Ponto Lago, Park Hyatt Aviara’s signature and most elevated restaurant offering Baja-inspired seafood and cuisine, and Ember & Rye, which serves steaks and seafood in collaboration with acclaimed celebrity chef Richard Blais.

For more information on Miraval Life in Balance Spa Aviara, or to book a reservation, please https://parkhyattaviara.com/miravalspa/ or call 760-448-1234. To learn more about Miraval Life in Balance Spas, please visit www.miravalresorts.com/spa.