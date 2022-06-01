TAT launches “Laughing Island Conqueror vs Low-carbon Footprint Traveller” activity

Ko ‘Kai-Hua-Ro’ (Laughing Island)

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched the “Laughing Island Conqueror vs Low-carbon Footprint Traveller” initiative in the eastern province of Trat, offering a fun way for tourists to help protect nature and the environment as they explore this beautiful part of Thailand.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “This exciting new initiative is focused on creating awareness and understanding among tourists of the ‘carbon footprint’ from their daily activities and travels. It encourages them to partake in responsible tourism, a key element of the “Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters” campaign.”

The “Laughing Island Conqueror vs Low-carbon Footprint Traveller” initiative invites tourists to visit a unique routing in Trat covering Ko Mak (low-carbon destination) – Ko Kradat (Safari Island) – Ko ‘Kai-Hua-Ro’ (Laughing Island) from May to July 2022.

During their trip, tourists will be encouraged to use a CF Calculator application – created and developed by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation – to record their travel pattern, distance, tourism activities, and daily consumption of food. The application will then calculate their personal greenhouse gas emissions in an annual term.

With their personal greenhouse gas emissions in mind, the initiative is expected to encourage tourists to seek ways to reduce their personal carbon footprint. For example, tourists can choose to walk to the ‘Laughing Island’ instead of taking a small boat. They can also choose to eat food that is based on organic products and uses no chemicals in the production process. Or they can choose to eat food that uses locally produced ingredients, and in the process help reduce greenhouse gasses from the otherwise transportation and importation of ingredients.

By being mindful for their carbon footprint, tourists can play a part in helping reduce waste and activities that can contribute to the greenhouse effect, PM2.5 dust, and climate change, all of which have an impact on natural resources and the health and wellbeing of people. This can be done both while on their holiday in Trat and to continue this approach when they return home.

All tourists who take part in the “Laughing Island Conqueror VS Low-carbon Footprint Traveller” initiative will receive a certificate from TAT, specially designed by a cartoonist from ‘Kai-Hua-Ror’, a long-established cartoon magazine in Thailand known for its cartoon characters and laugh gags.

The certificate will show they have conquered the “Laughing Island” and visited Ko Mak, a pilot low-carbon destination that draw on the practices of the Bioeconomy, Circular Economy, and Green Economy ideals, or the BCG model. And, that they understand the carbon footprint and are responsible tourists.

To receive a certificate, tourists can send a photo of themselves taken on “Laughing Island” together with their CF Calculator result to the TAT Trat Office or via www.fb.com/tattratoffice by 31 July, 2022.

