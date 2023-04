MIAMI’S NEWEST MEGASHIP—MSC WORLD AMERICA—TO USHER IN A NEW WORLD OF CRUISING

A new world of cruising is coming to Miami and is now available for booking. MSC Cruises—the world’s third largest and fastest growing cruise brand—opened sales today for MSC World America.

The remarkable LNG-powered ship will be the second in the cruise line’s innovative World Class when she launches in April 2025, offering sustainable cruising with new, immersive and unique experiences at sea.

MSC World America will sail from MSC Cruises’ brand new, state-of-the-art terminal at PortMiami, which is set to be the largest cruise terminal in North America once completed. She will exclusively sail 7-night Caribbean itineraries during her inaugural season, giving guests the opportunity to visit some of the most sought-after destinations in the world on a ship designed for worldly and curious travelers.

The ship’s itineraries are designed to maximize time available for guests to fully discover the various ports of call. All sailings will include visits to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve—MSC Cruises’ stunning private destination in The Bahamas.

Available Itineraries:

Eastern Caribbean: Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, The Bahamas

Western Caribbean: Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, The Bahamas

Voyager’s Club members will benefit from their usual exclusive benefits when booking more than 12 months ahead of their departure. This includes a 5% + 5% discount, double membership points for the type of experience chosen and a $50 onboard credit.1 Members booking by April 12, 2023 will receive an additional onboard credit of $50.2

MSC World America will be optimized for North American cruising with new restaurants, bars, public spaces and experiences designed to create a truly memorable cruise vacation. On board, different cultures will come together from around the world as elegant European design meets American comfort.

One of the revolutionary new experiences on board MSC World America will be The Harbor—a brand new outdoor destination designed for kids and families to play and relax together. The new area on deck 20 places all the components of the perfect family experience at sea in one convenient location. The Harbor combines a water park, interactive water features, new thrills, and comfortable areas to relax with delicious food and cool beverages.

The Harbor offers some of the best views of the ocean, alongside adventures like the intricate High Trail course and zip line, sensory play areas for little ones, and the Harbor Lighthouse—a thematic playground kids are sure to love. The Harbor will feature fun food trucks at sea, serving up convenient snacks and refreshments within steps of five new spaces offering plenty of well-shaded seating and stunning sea views.

Ruben Rodriguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said, “MSC World America will be another major milestone in our North American growth story and a fantastic new experience for our guests, whether they’re local or visiting from different parts of the world. Our goal with this ship is to go beyond her long list of features with thoughtful touches that make each guest’s cruise experience unique and memorable. On board, they’ll find the elegant European design that’s a hallmark of our entire fleet, mixed with classic American elements and hospitality. We can’t wait to have our guests experience our next U.S. flagship.”

About MSC World America

MSC World America will create an eye-catching silhouette against the Miami skyline with her signature plumb bow rising vertically from the waterline and Y-shaped aft that opens onto the impressive outdoor World Promenade. The new World Class ship will span 22 decks, measure more than 150 feet wide, feature 2,626 cabins, contain more than 420,000 square feet of public space, and offer top-of-the-line features and facilities, including:

A re-imagined outdoor World Promenade, where unique dining, lounging and entertainment options are paired with stunning ocean views and unmatched LED light shows

The indoor World Galleria—lined with bars, restaurants, shops and boutiques—topped with a state-of-the-art LED and kinetic light ceiling

13 restaurants:

Six specialty restaurants, featuring two NEW concepts alongside guest favorites like Butcher’s Cut steakhouse, Kaito Sushi and Teppanyaki, and Hola! Tacos and Cantina

Four main restaurants serving globally inspired cuisine and familiar American favorites

Two buffets offering ample choices for casual dining

Luna Park Pizza & Burger: Complimentary casual fast-food spot located next to Luna Park in the World Galleria offering quick snacks around the clock

20 bars and lounges, including:

NEW! Sports Bar: New for MSC World America, this warm and inviting venue combines sports memorabilia, technology, and entertainment in a space where guests of all ages will feel welcome. Guests can grab a beer or soft drink and watch the game on one of the many screens while enjoying popular bar food like wings and sliders. Games like darts and foosball will be available, too.

NEW! Comedy Club: New for MSC Cruises, the Comedy Club is a place where guests can come to kick back, let loose, and take life a little less seriously. Evenings begin with an interactive and comical dueling pianos experience that friends of all ages can enjoy. The laughter will continue with sets from amazing comedians that will rival some of the best shows in NYC & Chicago.

The Gin Project: Offering an extensive choice of craft gins with classic cocktails expertly prepared by gin-tenders.

Elixir - Mixology Bar: Expert mixologists creating handcrafted concoctions, featuring an outdoor terrace to enjoy pre- and post-meal cocktails while enjoying spectacular ocean views.

Masters of the Sea: MSC Cruises’ classic British pub comes complete with a full-scale micro-brewery making MSC Signature beers on board.

Coffee Emporium: A sleek and modern coffee house that is any coffee connoisseur’s dream, offering some of the world’s best coffee beans and a selection of brewing and serving styles including French, Italian, Turkish and Moroccan.

Jean-Phillipe Chocolate shop and Café: Offering custom chocolates, coffee and other treats in a relaxed café atmosphere.

More NEW concepts on the way!

A striking 11-deck-high dry slide made of stainless steel, giving guests a fun way to reach the lower decks in style.

Six pools and 14 hot tubs, including a spacious indoor pool with retractable roof and twin adults-only Zen pools at the aft of the ship.

Expansive water park with water slides that include a VR experience.

Kids Clubs featuring dedicated facilities for age groups ranging from infants to 17 years old.

Three entertainment venues with all-new live entertainment and theater shows.

Stylish and comfortable staterooms and suites, including Infinite Ocean View cabins, balconies that overlook the outdoor World Promenade and connecting family staterooms.

The MSC Yacht Club, featuring spacious suites, dedicated lounge and restaurant, private pool and sun deck facilities, and 24-hour concierge and butler service as well as spacious, luxurious suites.

Commitment to the environment

MSC Cruises is committed to pioneering sustainable technologies and renewable fuels, with a goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. As the third LNG-powered ship in MSC Cruises’ fleet and first based in the U.S., MSC World America will be a key step toward that goal, creating a world where technology meets innovation for a more sustainable cruise experience. LNG is the most sustainable marine fuel currently available at scale, with the ability to nearly eliminate particulate air pollutant emissions like sulfur oxides and fine particles, greatly reduce nitrogen oxides and achieve a greenhouse gas reduction of up to 20%. MSC World America will also feature a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system that reduces NOx emissions by 90% when LNG is not available and the ship must run on marine gas oil.

The new ship will also feature systems to maximize efficiency as well as an advanced wastewater treatment system and an underwater radiated noise management system with hull and engine room designs that minimizes acoustic sound impact, reducing potential effects on marine life.



1 This offer is applicable to Silver, Diamond and Gold Voyagers Club Members

2 Excluding Welcome Members