Meyer Jabara Hotels Expands Boutique Portfolio with Management of The Abbey Inn & Spa in New York

Meyer Jabara Hotels, a nationally recognized hotel management and ownership company, today announced that it has assumed management of The Abbey Inn & Spa, a boutique hotel perched on historic Fort Hill in Peekskill, New York. Named No. 3 on the “10 Best New Hotels” list in the U.S. by USA Today, this move marks MJH’s entry into New York’s scenic Hudson Highlands region and underscores the company’s continued growth in the upscale boutique segment.

The Abbey Inn & Spa occupies a striking 1876 structure originally built as a convent for the Episcopal Sisters of Saint Mary. The reimagined property offers 42 elegantly appointed guestrooms, a full-service spa, the Apropos farm-to-table restaurant and bar, and extraordinary meeting and event spaces created from the former church and convent. With sweeping Hudson River views and just one hour north of New York City, the hotel has become a sought-after retreat for weddings, corporate gatherings, and weekend escapes.

“The Abbey Inn & Spa is truly a jewel of the Hudson Highlands,” said Rick Odorisio, Senior Vice President of Operations for Meyer Jabara Hotels. “Its rich history, breathtaking setting, and world-class amenities make it a perfect fit for our boutique collection. We’re excited to return this extraordinary property to its rightful place as the hotel of choice for discerning travelers.”

Owned by Martin and Irene Ginsburg, The Abbey Inn & Spa is an independent property that adds a distinctive new destination to MJH’s portfolio. The owners were introduced to Meyer Jabara Hotels through an existing MJH partner, underscoring the company’s reputation for delivering exceptional results in boutique management.

“When we decided to bring in a management company, we wanted a partner who truly understands the nuances of operating a boutique hotel,” Irene Ginsburg said. “Meyer Jabara Hotels’ decades of experience in the industry, combined with their deep knowledge of the New York hotel market, gave us confidence they could elevate the guest experience while driving performance. Their reputation for blending operational excellence with personalized service made them the right choice for this special property.”

Meyer Jabara Hotels officially assumed management of property on October 1, 2025, and plans to leverage its proven expertise in operations, marketing, and guest experience to drive both short- and long-term success. The company’s goal is to enhance the property’s reputation as a premier destination for weddings, executive retreats, and luxury leisure travelers, while preserving the charm and historic significance that make the hotel a standout.

“Expanding into the Hudson Highlands is an exciting step for our company,” said Justin Jabara, President of Meyer Jabara Hotels. “This market is a natural extension of our growth strategy—close to New York City yet rich with culture, history, and outdoor adventure. The Abbey Inn & Spa embodies the type of unique, high-character hotel experience we’re passionate about curating and operating.”

This addition strengthens Meyer Jabara Hotels’ growing footprint of independent, design-driven boutique hotels in desirable markets across the United States. With a focus on personalized service and unique sense of place, MJH continues to attract owners seeking expert management of one-of-a-kind properties.