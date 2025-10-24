JW Marriott Debuts in Tokyo, Marking Bold Expansion in Japan

JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announces the highly anticipated opening of JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo. Marking the second JW Marriott property in Japan, this hotel is located in the heart of Takanawa Gateway City, the city’s newest urban destination billed as the city of the future. With an art and design narrative inspired by Zen philosophy and the natural beauty of Takanawa, the hotel pairs elegance with excellent connectivity and seamless access to the heart of Tokyo and beyond. Conveniently located above the new Takanawa Gateway Station, Tokyo Haneda Airport is about 20 minutes away. The property is within walking distance to Shinagawa Station, which is planned to serve as the terminus for the Chuo Shinkansen connecting Tokyo with other major cities in Japan including Nagoya (40 minutes) and Osaka (65 minutes).

“JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo represents a milestone opening in the brand’s continued global expansion – where a warm approach to luxury meets world-class hospitality. With the launch of this hotel, we will introduce the brand’s new Mindful Rooms & Suites concept in Asia, reaffirming our commitment to holistic well-being. This opening also proudly extends the brand’s legacy in Japan, offering guests experiences that are both mindful and rooted in the brand’s heritage,” said Bruce Rohr, Vice President & Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott. “Inspired by the elevation and views of Gotenyama, the hotel invites guests to experience a new perspective – a journey upward through spaces designed to inspire tranquility and foster meaningful moments of togetherness.”

A Timeless Sanctuary

Crafted by the internationally acclaimed design studio Yabu Pushelberg, the design narrative of JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo is envisioned as a timeless sanctuary of balance and mindfulness. At the entrance on the ground floor, , stands abstract Japanese artworks that evoke tranquility and a deep connection to nature. An installation featuring Zen rocks and a mirrored Mount Fuji – an iconic symbol of Japan once visible from Shinagawa – further reflects the spirit of harmony, well-being, and timelessness woven throughout the hotel.

On the 30th floor, the reception area greets guests with sweeping views inspired by the historical Tokyo Bay horizon and the scenic Gotenyama Hill. These vistas are complemented by traditional Kamakura-bori inspired artworks that capture dramatic cloudscapes in muted tones. Photographic art by Sho Makishima, employing soft colors and delicate light trails, depicts the ever-changing beauty of nature and serves as a poetic metaphor for the Takanawa skyline and Tokyo Bay.

At the heart of the Lobby Lounge is the Tree House; a luminous centerpiece where organic materials such as tree leaves, shells, and mushrooms are transformed into glass artworks. Created in collaboration with acclaimed Czech glassmaker Lasvit, this installation radiantly expresses the artistry of nature within the hotel’s serene environment.

The 200 stylishly appointed guest rooms and suites at JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo feature modern Japanese interiors crafted with serene tones and natural materials inspired by the earthy textures of a garden. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame sweeping Tokyo city views, creating spaces that inspire mindfulness, stillness, and serenity. Elegant bathrooms are thoughtfully curated with indulgent, sustainable amenities. The hotel will also debut the brand’s signature Mindful Rooms and Suites – thoughtfully designed for travelers seeking a more intentional and personalized stay. Each Mindful Room is a calming sanctuary for the senses, and these accommodations inspire rest, reflection, and well-being. As the first JW Marriott hotel in Asia to feature this innovative accommodation offering, the Mindful Rooms and Suites are set to launch in December 2025.

Exceptional Dining and Inspiring Meeting Spaces Designed to Elevate Every Experience

The restaurants and bars at JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo are intimate, experience-rich spaces, including a kappo counter with a view, a croissants bar, and a modern Mediterranean restaurant with immersive murals and narrative architecture. Set to redefine the city’s dining scene through mindful and enriching culinary experiences, at the helm is Culinary Director, Conrado Tromp, a globally acclaimed chef with over 25 years of international experience. Guided by the principles of innovation and authenticity, Chef Tromp weaves together the refined sensibilities of Japanese cuisine, the richness of the Mediterranean, and the vibrant dynamism of Tokyo, resulting in a truly unique culinary journey.

Guests are invited to discover the essence of washoku cuisine at Kakō, a refined dining experience honoring tradition and modern elegance, where each dish reflects Japan’s seasonal beauty and harmony. Diners can indulge in sashimi, wagyu, and local vegetables paired with sake from all 46 prefectures around Japan. A signature JW Garden is located within the restaurant, where local herbs and plants are cultivated and thoughtfully incorporated into select cocktails and dishes throughout the hotel. Saki is an intimate eight-seat avant-garde kappo restaurant where seasonality, creativity, and storytelling converge to create a tasteful dining experience. The concept is brought to life through an exceptional collaboration between Chef Kazumine Nishida of the two-Michelin-starred Shoukouwa and Chef-Owner Emmanuel Stroobant of Saint Pierre, also distinguished with two Michelin stars, uniting their culinary vision to deliver a truly elevated and memorable journey. On the 29th floor, Modern Mediterranean restaurant Sefino represents a partnership with Chef Agustin Balbi from the one-Michelin Star Andō, and features a striking ‘Spring in France’ mural and wine cellar passage. Sefino serves sun-soaked Mediterranean flavors, vibrant spices, and a menu that celebrates origin, seasonality, and sustainability. Le Cres offers artisanal croissants, infused with unique Japanese flavors such as matcha and citrus. Adjacent to the reception, the hotel’s signature JW Bar serves classic cocktails and fine champagnes by the glass, in a sophisticated setting with stunning views of Tokyo’s skyline as its backdrop Throughout the 30th floor, dining areas feature playful artworks with garden creatures and floral motifs. JW Lounge, perfect for quiet moments, casual meetings, or indulgent breaks, is an inclusive space for guests to relax or connect over handcrafted drinks, light bites, and the hotel’s signature seasonal afternoon tea.

Perched on the 27th floor, the Executive Lounge provides an elevated sanctuary with sweeping views of Tokyo’s dynamic skyline. Guests are invited to indulge in curated presentations throughout the day, including breakfast with made-to-order hot entrées, afternoon tea, evening hors d’oeuvres, and chocolates and cordials, complemented by attentive and personalized service. The interiors feature artworks that reinterpret traditional plaster techniques into a modern expression, inspired by the notion that earth embodies the spirit of the land – bringing a sense of depth and serenity to the space. Exclusive access is available to guests staying in select rooms.

Set against stunning views of the Tokyo skyline, JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo offers an expansive event space spanning 1,140 square meters. The flexible event spaces include a ballroom with 270° movable LED walls, the largest in Japan, and state-of-the-art audiovisual technology, providing the perfect setting for sophisticated business meetings and social gatherings.

Relax and Rejuvenate with Japanese-inspired Wellness Techniques

Situated on the 28th floor, the hotel’s breathtaking pool area features a quarry-inspired stone backdrop and floor-to-ceiling windows framing panoramic views of the city including Tokyo Tower. The signature Spa by JW offers holistic, rejuvenating modern spa treatments infused with Japanese wellness traditions. Guests can maintain their fitness routines with cutting-edge equipment and expert training at the hotel’s modern Fitness Center.

Family by JW: Nurturing the Next Generation of Travelers The hotel offers Family by JW; a complimentary program designed to engage and inspire young travelers. Reflecting the brand’s commitment to creating enriching family moments and ensuring every guest feels warmly welcomed, children are gifted an activity booklet featuring drawings, origami, and fun quizzes. Upon completing the quiz, young guests receive a JW-branded pochette filled with sweets.

“We are honored to open the doors of first JW Marriott hotel in Tokyo and bring the brand’s signature luxury hospitality and warmth to this vibrant destination. This hotel is designed to offer guests a haven of sophistication and tranquility, where every detail inspires moments of connection, reflection, and well-being. We look forward to welcoming travelers from Japan and around the world and becoming an integral part of the community,” said Christopher Clark, General Manager, JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo.

For reservations or more information, please visit: JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo