The George at Columbia, Tapestry Collection by Hilton Opens in Harlem

Bringing together the neighborhood’s vibrant culture, the prestige of a globally renowned university, and Hilton’s trusted comfort, The George at Columbia, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is now open on Morningside Avenue and 126th Street, marking an iconic moment for this beloved Harlem community.

Surrounded by cultural landmarks such as Columbia University, the Apollo Theater, Morningside Park, the Studio Museum, and the National Jazz Museum, The George is inspired by the rich history that came before it. Its namesake is a dual nod to both George “Shorty George” Snowden, the Harlem dance legend, and King George II, who chartered Columbia in 1754.

“As someone born and raised in Harlem, opening The George is both personal and profound,” said Sam Martinez, general manager of The George at Columbia. “To come back to Harlem for this role and lead a property that brings jobs, cultivates partnerships with local businesses, and welcomes both neighbors and visitors is a true honor.”

Delivering on elevated design, The George features an expressive aesthetic. In the main spaces, rich earth tones, matte blacks, deep greens, and warm neutrals are layered with art deco finishing, brass accents, soft light, and plush seating. Its 139 guest rooms offer a quiet retreat, with more natural textures and floor-to-ceiling window views of the city streets or its sprawling pool deck and urban courtyard. Amenities include a terrace lounge, lobby bar, fitness center, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and 2,000 square feet of flexible meeting space. Two full-service restaurant concepts are slated to open in Spring 2026, and a heated outdoor pool is slated to open in Summer 2026.

“There is always something unique to discover at every Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel, and The George is no exception,” said Elizabeth Scruggs, brand leader, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.“It’s authentic connection to the community, clever namesake and warm, welcoming design make it a gathering spot for guests and locals alike in one of Manhattan’s most vibrant, storied neighborhoods. In short, The George is a stellar addition to our fast-growing Collection of over 170 hotels worldwide.”

The George introduces a beautiful, design-conscious hospitality experience that honors Harlem’s artistic soul. Its arrival symbolizes recognition of the neighborhood’s significance not just as a tourist stop, but as a thriving center of culture, scholarship, and daily life. The George will serve as a property inviting global visitors to engage in Harlem’s unique energy while providing local residents with a welcoming place of gathering and pride.

“The George is more than a place to stay: It is a neighborhood hub,” said Andrew Nkunku, regional director of sales and marketing of The George at Columbia. “Through local hiring, community-focused programming, and welcoming public spaces, we’ve built something rooted in Harlem’s history. Our goal is to make the storytelling as dynamic as the guest experience, while immersing ourselves in this community that is so dear to my heart. We’re so happy to begin this journey.”

Guests of The George benefit from Harlem’s legacy of artistry and creativity, and the comfort of Hilton’s trusted brand, including Digital Key and exclusive direct booking perks. The George is the neighborhood’s first Hilton property. Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of independent hotels, each with an original, vibrant personality. Every hotel’s unique story comes to life through elevated design and food and beverage inspired by the locale, offering guests authentic experiences across an array of destinations worth exploring.

The George at Columbia, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s world-class hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app.

The George at Columbia, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is located at 412 West 126th Street, Harlem, New York, 10027. Reservations can be made at https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/nycgeup-the-george-at-columbia-harlem/ or by calling 646-566-888. Guests who book directly through Hilton channels enjoy exclusive benefits, including the ability to earn and redeem Hilton Honors Points for future adventures.