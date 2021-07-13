Aida Cruises further builds offering out of Kiel

Aida Cruises will deploy another Sphinx-class ship from Kiel next month to meet demand for cruises out of Germany.

On August 15th, the first four-day short cruise to Gdynia will start followed by a three-day cruise to Gothenburg.

Both voyages will be offered alternately.

A wide variety of travel dates are available up to and including October 14th.

The name of the ship will be announced shortly.

On the four-day voyage, the ship calls at the Polish port of Gdynia after a relaxing sea day passing the island of Gotland, among others.

Aida Cruises opened the cruise season in Kiel in May and is currently offering seven-day trips to the Baltic on AIDAprima.

Destinations include Gothenburg, Visby on the island of Gotland, and Stockholm.

As soon as more destinations reopen for cruise tourism, Aida Cruises plans to visit more ports on their voyages.