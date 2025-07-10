Mary Phillips Appointed General Manager of East Winds

East Winds, the boutique all-inclusive resort in Saint Lucia, has appointed highly experienced hotelier Mary Phillips as general manager. Mary brings a wealth of expertise to East Winds from her management roles at renowned properties such as Jamaica Inn and Round Hill Hotel & Villas in Jamaica.

Delivering personalised guest experiences that consistently exceed expectations has been Mary’s passion in her previous roles and it is this commitment that makes her the ideal general manager for East Winds.

Mary Phillips comments: “I am thrilled to join the East Winds family. The resort’s commitment to authentic hospitality and creating memorable guest experiences aligns perfectly with my own values. I look forward to working with the dedicated team to continue delivering exceptional service, to further elevate the East Winds experience, and to collaborate closely with our valued UK travel trade partners.”

For more information visit www.eastwinds.com