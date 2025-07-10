Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Offers Expanded Service and Convenient Rail Access to Southern California

As Southern California welcomes a season of highly anticipated events, the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® offers travelers a reliable and relaxing transportation alternative throughout the region. With the recently introduced 12th daily round-trip between Los Angeles and San Diego now in full operation, riders have more flexibility and comfort than ever before.

Serving 29 stations along a scenic 351-mile coastal corridor, the Pacific Surfliner connects San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties—offering a relaxing alternative to driving during peak summer travel.

From major cultural celebrations and sporting events to beachside wine festivals and family vacations, riders can skip the congestion and enjoy a scenic rail experience while en route to the season’s most memorable moments.

Key Summer Destinations Accessible by Train

Del Mar Race Season

July 18 – September 7 | Del Mar Racetrack

Del Mar’s iconic racetrack returns with its signature summer meet, beginning with Opening Day on July 18. Featuring weekend races, trackside festivities, and coastal views, the event continues to be a seasonal highlight for fans and visitors alike.

Getting There: Take the Pacific Surfliner to Solana Beach Station, where complimentary shuttle service is available on race days for passengers with a valid train ticket.

California Wine Festival – Santa Barbara

July 18 – 19 | Chase Palm Park

Now in its 20th year, the California Wine Festival in Santa Barbara draws oenophiles and food enthusiasts to the Central Coast for two days of tastings and culinary experiences by the beach.

Getting There: Arrive at Santa Barbara Station and walk just three minutes to the event at Chase Palm Park.

San Diego Comic-Con International

July 24 – 27 | San Diego Convention Center

San Diego’s world-renowned Comic-Con returns with exclusive programming, industry panels, premieres and fan activations. The Pacific Surfliner offers a popular alternative to traffic and parking near the event.

Getting There: Take Pacific Surfliner to the Santa Fe Depot in downtown San Diego, located approximately one mile from the San Diego Convention Center.

Ventura County Fair

July 30 – August 10 | Ventura County Fairgrounds

Fondly nicknamed “A Country Fair with Ocean Air,” the Ventura County Fair blends classic carnival fun with beachfront breezes. Visitors can ride the Ferris wheel as the sun sets over the Pacific, enjoy live music at the Grandstand Arena, or snack their way through the food stalls.

Getting There: Take the Pacific Surfliner to the Ventura Station—located just steps from the fairgrounds!

Disneyland® Resort 70th Celebration

Now Underway | Anaheim, CA

In recognition of seven decades of magic, the Pacific Surfliner is celebrating the Disneyland® Resort 70th Anniversary with a custom train wrap and exclusive travel offers.

Getting There: Pacific Surfliner riders can access discounted park admission and train fare, with a complimentary bus connection from Anaheim Station to the resort.

To learn more, visit PacificSurfliner.com/Disney.

Plan Ahead for Summer Rail Travel

Travelers are encouraged to book early to secure their preferred travel dates, especially when attending high-traffic events such as Comic-Con and Del Mar’s Opening Day. Passengers with Unreserved Coach tickets have the flexibility to board any train between their selected origin and destination, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

All Pacific Surfliner trains feature reclining seats with power outlets, complimentary Wi-Fi, bike and luggage racks and a Market Café offering food and beverages—including California wines and local craft beer.

For added comfort and convenience, travelers can upgrade to Business Class, which includes a guaranteed seat, a complimentary snack and beverage, priority boarding in San Diego, and bonus Amtrak Guest Rewards points. Due to limited availability, Business Class tickets should be booked in advance.

To stay informed, riders are encouraged to follow @PacSurfliners on Twitter/X for real-time service alerts, crowding forecasts, and travel updates.

Learn more and plan your trip at PacificSurfliner.com.