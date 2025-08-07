Lisbon’s Official Nature Route Unveiled

With the summer holidays in full swing, Lisbon’s recently launched official Nature Route invites nature lovers to explore the region’s stunning landscapes beyond its historic streets and tiled façades. This trail connects key natural sites through a variety of terrestrial and maritime routes, offering visitors the chance to discover Lisbon’s mountains, beaches, forests and coastline on foot, by bike or by boat.

Highlights include the Tapada Nacional de Mafra, a peaceful expanse of woods, pastures and waterways teeming with wildlife - perfect for families seeking a day of hiking or forest bathing. The dramatic Sintra-Cascais Natural Park stretches from the misty hills of Sintra to the dunes of Guincho, with Europe’s westernmost point at Cabo da Roca offering panoramic Atlantic views.

To the south, the Arrábida Natural Park combines emerald mountains with turquoise coves like Portinho da Arrábida, where visitors can swim, snorkel or visit the Oceanographic Museum housed in an old coastal fortress. Birdwatchers will find a haven at the Tagus Estuary Nature Reserve, Portugal’s largest wetland and a vital stopover for more than 120,000 migratory birds.

For those interested in Lisbon’s riverside heritage, the traditional salt pans and tide mills in Samouco and Seixal have been transformed into eco-museums, blending history, nature and environmental education.

Far from a single path, the Nature Route weaves together a network of sites that showcase the best of the region’s landscapes and wildlife.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information about Lisbon, please visit https://www.visitlisboa.com/en/