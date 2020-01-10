Marmalade Hotel closes for renovations in Scotland

Marmalade Hotel, on the Isle of Skye, has closed for major renovations.

The work will see 23 new luxury guestrooms added to the existing 11, plus new relaxation facilities, securing Marmalade’s reputation as one of the most luxurious properties on the Isle of Skye.

Marmalade Hotel is located in the beautiful harbour town of Portree on the stunning Isle of Skye, surrounded by breath-taking landscapes and beautiful coastlines.

Showcasing classic Georgian architecture and overlooking awe-inspiring views of the beautiful harbour town, this luxury hotel is steeped in history.

Every aspect of Marmalade’s current 11 bedrooms has been inspired by the surroundings, specifically designed to create a comfortable place for guests to unwind and relax.

From the natural colour palettes to the blackout curtains, guests are guaranteed to leave feeling revitalised and re-charged by the Marmalade.

Each bedroom features incredibly picturesque views of the harbour town and the panoramic surrounding countryside.

The additional rooms will be housed in a new extension, constructed over three floors, with predominantly south facing rooms with mesmerising views across the bay to the Cuillins mountains range.

The contemporary appearance of the extension utilises a limited palette of natural materials, including timber, slate, corrugated metal and natural stone, all with intricate detailing.

These materials are inherent to the rural environment and atmosphere of Skye and compliment the aesthetic of the existing building.

Marmalade Hotel general manager, Graham Kelly, said: “Marmalade has always been a landmark property in the Scottish Highlands - we have many loyal guests who have been coming to the hotel for years.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer more to the guests in the next year.”

Marmalade’s restaurant, Chargrill, which specialises in authentic Scottish grilled meat and fresh seafood will be closed throughout the renovations.

Marmalade, which is part of Perle Hotels, is scheduled to reopen in April in time to welcome in another season to the beautiful island of the Isle of Skye.