Marking Its First Anniversary, Four Seasons Hotel Osaka

Rolling out the red carpet for its one-year anniversary, Four Seasons Hotel Osaka takes guests on a thrilling journey of discovery and rediscovery. With the Hotel providing a luxurious base in Osaka’s storied heart, each stay offers the chance to uncover something new in the city.

Whether discovering Osaka for the first time or returning with fond memories, every guest is invited to explore the city’s rich layers of tradition and modernity. There is so much to experience in this vibrant destination — and with Four Seasons experts guiding the way, extraordinary moments and memories are a given.

“It’s been an incredibly exciting and rewarding year for our Hotel. We’re sincerely grateful for the support we’ve received from guests, our local community and the industry at large,” shares General Manager Alastair McAlpine. “To mark this milestone and convey our gratitude, the team has put together some very special offers to enrich visits to Osaka throughout our anniversary month.”

Stay with Us: Accommodation Offer

August 1-31, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

In honour of its first anniversary, Four Seasons Hotel Osaka unveils limited-time benefits with bookings made directly through the Hotel website, including:

A complimentary bottle of Champagne for all suite guests

15 percent savings on selected spa treatments and food and beverage outlets

A limited-edition anniversary welcome gift

Terms and conditions apply. Special room packages and offers are not eligible. Offer is valid for stays until August 31, 2025.

Dine with Us: Special Savings

August 1-31, 2025

With up to 50 percent savings on selected menus, it’s the perfect time to explore the Hotel’s vibrant culinary experiences. The offer can be availed through bookings made directly at Osaka Fine Dining | Four Seasons Hotel Osaka. Savings are available for the following:

Modern Cantonese cuisine at Jiang Nan Chun: Weekday Lunch

French bistro fare at Jardin: Weekday Dinner, Tour de France Menu

Cross-cultural omakase at Sushi L’Abysse Osaka Yannick Alléno: Weekday Lunch

Osaka-inspired cocktails at Bar Bota: 5:00-7:00 pm from Sunday to Thursday

Limited availability, first come first serve, and cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions.

Sparkle with Us: Champagne Fair

August 1 to September 30, 2025

For the very first time, the finest Champagnes served at the Hotel’s individual dining outlets come together in a single exclusive collection. Carefully curated by the Hotel’s sommeliers, this anniversary selection welcomes guests to sample vintages from Ruinart, Taittinger and more.

The Champagne Fair is available at Jiang Nan Chun Chinese Restaurant and Sushi L’Abysse Osaka Yannick Alléno, by glass or bottle, with pairing selections ranging from JPY 18,000 (2 glasses) to JPY 48,000 (6 glasses).

All above offers with limited availability, first come first serve, and cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions.

Revitalise with Us: Exclusive Indulgences

August 1-31, 2025

Located at the 36th floor, the Hotel’s dedicated wellness zone THE SPA unveils a celebration of relaxation and healing.

Savings on Retail Items: 30 percent off on Four Seasons pyjamas, t-shirts and signature body oil selection. Limited availability.

Savings on Treatments: 30 percent off on Aroma Bliss Treatment (90 minutes) and Private Ofuro (60 minutess, up to 2 guests). Limited availability.

Gift Certificate Bonus: Guests purchasing selected spa gift certificates can look forward to a complimentary gift.

For more details or book the experience, visit Osaka Spa and Wellness | Four Seasons Hotel Osaka

Create with Us: Milestone Memories

August 1-15, 2025

Reaffirming its commitment to crafting magical moments and stories, Four Seasons Hotel Osaka introduces two inspiring experiences for guests of all ages:

Name the White Tiger: In celebration of its first anniversary, the Hotel announces a new mascot — the White Tiger, symbolising both strength and softness. As the guardian of Western Japan, rooted in Kansai tradition, the White Tiger also embodies a heartfelt wish for the growth and protection of all children. Guests are invited to submit their own name ideas for the mascot — a meaningful way to take part in the Hotel’s anniversary celebration and contribute to this special milestone.

Postcards to Remember: Extraordinary Osaka moments are set to travel around the globe with the Hotel’s anniversary postcard. Guests can pen down their favourite discoveries to share with family and friends back home. No need to head to the post office — there’s a mailbox right in the lobby.

Explore with Us: New Activities

August 1, 2025 onwards

In the spirit of discovery and rediscovery, the Hotel team expands its selection of Osaka-rooted activities, taking guests deeper into local fascinations.

Rice-To-Meet-You (onigiri making): The Hotel neighbourhood’s rich culinary and commercial history comes to life at this hands-on activity. Young chefs learn how to shape their very own rice balls, then slip into the role of merchant at the “Little Rice Exchange” condiment station.

My Lucky Daruma (daruma painting): The daruma doll is a traditional symbol of good fortune and personal dreams. In this quietly creative workshop, guests decorate their own daruma, reflecting a unique moment in time — a keepsake of their stay in Osaka.

Advance reservation required. For more details, call +81 6 6676 8682 or email: [email protected].

Celebrate with Us: Prepaid Experience Card

August 1, 2025 onwards

Offering exceptional value, the First Anniversary Prepaid Experience Card enables guests to make the most of their time at Four Seasons Hotel Osaka. With a minimum purchase of JPY 10,000, get extra 50 percent added value.

For purchasing or more details, call +81 6 6676 8682 or email: [email protected].

Limited availability. Maximum charges apply. Terms and conditions apply.