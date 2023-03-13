MANDARIN ORIENTAL’S FIRST LUXURY RESORT IN GREECE OPENS IN COSTA NAVARINO THIS SUMMER

Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino will bring the Group’s unparalleled legendary hospitality to Greece for the first time when it opens in Summer 2023. This idyllic luxury retreat is located in the southwest Peloponnese and is part of Costa Navarino, a sustainably driven destination.

Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino is infused with the long-held traditions and cultural heritage of this exceptional region. The resort, which cascades down a landscaped hillside nestled on a beautiful beachfront overlooking one of the most unspoiled landscapes in the Mediterranean, offers a back-to-nature experience with mesmerising views of the surrounding countryside, the azure sea, and dramatic sunsets.

Design and interiors

Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino features 99 elegant, light-filled suites and earth-sheltered villas with private pools and spacious terraces. Blending luxurious serenity with the traditional Messenian style of the region, the resort is the perfect backdrop for guests seeking to create memorable moments with family and loved ones.

The resort’s essence embraces the natural beauty of Messenia and the relaxed ambience of Costa Navarino with accents featuring local Mediterranean plants, earthy undertones, and gentle splashes of colour. The decor celebrates aspects of 19th-century Greek design and reflects the surrounding historical sites, which provide inspiration for motifs and wood carvings. A natural, terracotta colour palette creates a soothing and welcoming environment with custom-designed furniture, floor-to-ceiling windows, and state-of-the-art entertainment technology. Fabrics and rugs in the suites and villas are also inspired by the weaving of traditional Greek dress.

The resort and its environs feature more than 4,000 replanted olive trees and over 500,000 planted native shrubs, while the overall project has been built to the developer’s rigorous sustainable specifications in keeping with Mandarin Oriental’s deeply ingrained corporate responsibility ethos. As with all Mandarin Oriental hotels, the resort will be single-use plastic free throughout the complex.

Dining Concepts

Creative, exciting, and delicious dining is a key feature of the resort experience. The five restaurants and bars redefine authentic Greek traditions, honouring local culture while also providing a wide variety of original flavours from international cuisines. The resort’s chefs are committed to sourcing exceptional local ingredients from Messenia and delivering a unique gastronomic experience overseen by Chef Bertrand Valegeas.

Wellness, relaxation, and sport experiences

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino is a rejuvenating sanctuary offering wellbeing and beauty treatments inspired by the Group’s traditional rituals from the Far East and the abundant flora of Greece. In addition to a variety of private treatment rooms, heat and water experiences, the Spa features a 25-metre swimming pool that flows indoors to outdoors with views of the breathtaking bay and the glorious sunsets.



Wellness experts are on hand for tailor-made fitness experiences, with yoga, nutrition advice, tennis coaching and intelligent movement programmes included.

A wide variety of water experiences, from paddle boards to water skiing, are available from the beach club, which also features an expansive swimming pool with relaxation decks, just steps from the beach.

Golf aficionados will also appreciate the 18-hole designer golf course that surrounds the resort, as well as three further designer golf courses across Costa Navarino, with access to elegant golf clubs, affording exceptional views of the surrounding coastline.

Mandarin Oriental’s guests will also have access to a wide array of activities offered across Costa Navarino’s extensive sites, such as tennis, biking, hiking, yachting, a watersports hub and a variety of dining venues. The nearby vibrant open-air marketplace, Navarino Agora, will further enrich the experience with its curated retail, artisanal street food, an open-air cinema and an exciting event programme celebrating and showcasing local culture and traditions.

For more information and reservations, please visit Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino.