Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo Unveils Exclusive “Ultimate Sakura Experience” Package

Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo has launched the Ultimate Sakura Experience, an exclusive package to celebrate the arrival of spring and the blooming of the cherry blossoms. This new offering will provide guests with an authentic taste of Japanese culture through delightfully curated experiences, delectable culinary creations and a rejuvenating spa treatment.

The cherry blossom (‘sakura’) season, a captivating spectacle is about to start and it’s the most beautiful time to visit Japan. The cherry blossoms burst into bloom from March through May, travelling across the length of Japan from the south to the north. The blooming is a charming annual sighting which has been celebrated for many centuries with “hanami” (cherry blossom viewing) picnic under the trees. Nihonbashi, which is where the hotel is located, is the perfect place to be fully immersed in the history and culture of this 17th century Edo-era city and to enjoy a relaxing stay during the enchanting pink-coloured sakura season.

The Ultimate Sakura Experience is available from JPY185,200 per night and includes the following for two:

• Luxurious accommodation in one of the hotel’s stylish rooms or suites

• 10% off Best Available Rate when booked 14 days in advance

• Daily buffet breakfast for two at K’shiki Italian Dining restaurant

• Sakura-inspired cocktail at the Mandarin Bar

• Seasonal cherry-blossom-themed in-room amenities

The offer is available from 11 March until 16 April 2023.

Reservations can be made on mandarinoriental.com/tokyo or by contacting Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo on +81 (3) 3270 8950 or at motyo [email protected]

The Sakura Afternoon Tea

Indulge yourself in our seasonal afternoon tea at the Oriental Lounge with a scenic view of the city and the golden sunset to match the curated set of sakura inspired spring savouries and sweets such as salmon confit, freshly baked lemon & cheese scones and an assortment of petit fours, served with your choice of freshly infused tea or original blend coffee.

This special season designed afternoon tea is available from 15 March to 24 April at JPY6,800 per set on weekdays and JPY7,900 per set on weekends.

Special menu in the Tapas Molecular Bar

The Tapas Molecular Bar will offer Chef Kento Ushikubo’s artistic interpretation of the cherry blossom, which includes Sakura Donut, made with caviar with herbs to replicate cherry blossoms, and a Sakura Blizzard dessert.

This special menu is available from 17 March until 16 April at JPY21,000 per person. Prices are inclusive of consumption tax and subject to service charge.

For booking or more information, call +81 (3) 3270 8188 or email at [email protected]

Totally Tokyo, A Blossoming Journey

Immerse yourself in the joy of springtime with a relaxing body massage treatment setting our signature Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo essential oil with a blend of mandarin, yuzu, hinoki and lavender with sakura charcoal diffuser in your spa suite to soothe your mind and body. Complete the experience with sakura infused green tea and ice cream in the private surroundings of our spa lounge.

This 90-minute rejuvenating treatment is available from 20 March to 15 April at JPY54,120 per person, inclusive of consumption tax and subject to service charge.

For booking or more information, call +81 (3) 3270 8300 or email [email protected]