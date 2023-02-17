ANA partners with Amadeus to migrate all domestic flights to Altéa Passenger Service System

All Nippon Airways (ANA) is taking a significant step through an extended partnership with Amadeus. The renewed deal will continue to see the Amadeus Altéa Passenger Service System (PSS) support all ANA international flights across reservation, inventory, ticketing, and departure control.

In addition, ANA will also be implementing new digital, pricing and payment capabilities. This partnership will bring flexibility and personalization capabilities to the airline, allowing it to provide a seamless experience for its customers.

As a significant extension of the partnership, all ANA domestic flights will also be migrating onto Altéa, including the domestic airlines currently hosted on ANA’s in-house PSS system. Amadeus’ technology will bring ANA and these airlines onto a single platform, enabling the airline to decommission its in-house PSS system by 2026.

With the Altéa Passenger Service System being the key touchpoint for ANA’s domestic and international flights operations, ANA will be able to optimize its existing and future operations, allowing the airline to achieve a higher level of customer experience management, and embrace the next phase of travel demand.

“For the past 34 years, we have had separate passenger systems for international and domestic flights. We’ve already seen the benefits of Amadeus Altéa PSS with our international business, and we’re excited to bring our domestic flight operations onto the Amadeus system. This one, integrated platform will deliver benefits to ANA and our passengers. For example, together with the new solutions we’re adding in, we have a new infrastructure for selling. This agreement is a step-change for us in our digital transformation journey to further improve our operational efficiency. We are confident the strengthened partnership with Amadeus will improve our customers’ experience” says Sammy Aramaki, Chief Innovation Officer, ANA.

“ANA and Amadeus have a long-standing relationship and we are excited to further strengthen and expand our partnership. We believe this agreement is a further step towards modern airline retailing and an example of the collaborative approach we at Amadeus take with our customers. ANA is renowned globally for its attention to detail and quality, and it is a privilege for us to collaborate with the airline to create memorable travel experiences for its passengers” says Javier Laforgue, Executive Vice President, Travel Unit & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Amadeus.

As a part of the wider Altéa global community, ANA will be able to offer passengers an improved customer experience. Travelers will be able to enjoy a more flexible and personalized experience from booking to boarding. Tangible benefits include faster check-in and the consistent and automated application of their preferences at every touch point during their journey.

