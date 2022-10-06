Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai launches new beachside eco-conscious concept store

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai unveils Kind by M.O., a new beachside eco-conscious concept store that offers a carefully curated collection of fully sustainable resort wear, swimwear and accessories.

Kind by M.O. embodies Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group’s guiding principle of ‘Acting with Responsibility’ and its journey to make life ‘Naturally Better’ for the planet, communities and guests. The concept takes inspiration from Dubai’s initiative to build a green economy that positions the city as a global leader in sustainability and social responsibility.

Commenting on the initiative, Werner Anzinger, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, said: “Kind by M.O. is our way to encourage kindness towards the earth, our community and even to one another. This new concept reaffirms that sustainability is front and

centre in everything we do at Mandarin Oriental, offering our guests an opportunity to shop responsibly in a pristine seafront setting.”

Upholding its core values of empowerment, diversity and inclusion, Kind by M.O. invited disabled Emirati artist Asma Baker to design the boutique’s logo. A talented creator on the Autism spectrum, Asma used elements of her signature Little Heart People art collection for the visual identity.

Kind by M.O.’s passion for sustainability runs all the way through the store from recyclable clothing tags that can be replanted to grow flowers to custom-made mannequins made from 100% recycled materials. The appeal of this new destination is further enhanced by its commitment to ethical principles and transparency in everything it does. The store aims to become a zero-waste business in every aspect of its operation, and source the most sustainable products available in each category.

Thoughtfully designed products by 10 fully sustainable, cruelty-free brands will be retailed alongside Mandarin Oriental-branded items, many of which have their own giveback initiative to a charity or organisation with aligning values.

