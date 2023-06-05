MANDARIN ORIENTAL EXCLUSIVE HOMES ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PORTFOLIO GROWTH AND EXPANSION PLANS

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group’s branded collection of the world’s finest vacation homes, chalets and mansions, has seen exceptional growth since its launch in Spring 2022. Operated in collaboration with luxury home rental platform StayOne, each Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Home is hand-picked for its outstanding quality and sought-after location, while also providing personalised service and experiences in keeping with the legendary hospitality of the award-winning brand.

The Group’s new venture has achieved stellar growth since its debut season in 2022, with the portfolio growing over 150% in just 12 months. The expanding collection of over twenty properties now spans luxury leisure destinations across the UK, Europe, and Asia. The Mandarin Oriental brand is historically known for its award-winning hotels but began venturing into the private home rental market via a strategic investment in StayOne back in 2020. Spurred on by the COVID-19 pandemic, this adjacent hospitality market has seen rapid growth and is forecast to continue with a CAGR of 19.84% between 2022 and 2028. Since investing, Mandarin Oriental and StayOne have selected an exclusively limited subset of properties for inclusion as part of the fully-serviced Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes collection.

Following the launch, Mandarin Oriental has seen increasing demand among its loyal fan base for private villa experiences from guests seeking to enjoy multi-generational stays, celebrate key milestones and enjoy longer stays with loved ones. The Group plans to discerningly expand the business to meet this demand, with an ambition to grow the portfolio to over 100 homes within the next 5 years.

The current collection of homes span across popular holiday destinations and range from charming English countryside escapes, to idyllic beach-front villas in the South of France and the Balearics, a spectacular ski chalet in Lech, exquisitely restored masserie in Puglia and an exotic Balinese estate. Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes seeks to expand its footprint of luxury leisure destinations in Europe, for both winter and summer breaks, as well as broadening the portfolio in Asia. The Group has also identified the United States and the Caribbean as key regions for future expansion.

Complementary to luxury private home rentals, the Group have seen increasing demand for tailored experiences with heavily personalized offerings. In collaboration with StayOne, Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes is able to offer curated experiences guests, for instance, pairing a villa stay with private helicopter transfers to the Monaco Grand Prix and exclusive tickets to watch the race from a nearby yacht.

“We are thrilled with the success to date of our venture into luxury private home rentals, which has proven to be an innovative pillar for our strategic growth. With our loyal Fans at the center of everything we do, we are committed to redefining the luxury home rental market with our renowned service quality and growing our portfolio in highly desirable locations for our guests.” said Joanna Flint, Chief Commercial Officer of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

“Our collaboration with Mandarin Oriental has created a unique offering in the luxury private home market and we are delighted with the success to date. Mandarin Oriental is a globally respected and trusted brand delivering legendary service and bespoke experiences and we are thrilled to be working with them to further grow our portfolio of exceptional homes, providing new and unique experiences for guests,” said Thomas Bennett, co-founder, StayOne.

View the full collection of Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes here: www.mandarinoriental.com/exclusive-homes