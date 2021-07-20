Manchester Airport welcomes new airlines to T2 development

Manchester Airport has confirmed a new tranche of airlines will be moving into the Terminal Two development.

The facility opened to its first customers last week, with flights initially being operated by Jet2.com, TUI and then Singapore Airlines.

After the success of these operations – and as travel restrictions ease – the airport has confirmed the next airlines to move will be Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways and Brussels Airlines.

The trio will start operations today.

airBaltic will then go over on July 21st, followed by Ethiopian Airlines on July 22nd.

ADVERTISEMENT

airBaltic is a new carrier at Manchester Airport; it started services to Riga in Latvia earlier this month.

Passengers travelling with these airlines from the dates above should now use Terminal Two.

As summer progresses and international travel restrictions ease, further airlines will move across, and they will be communicated appropriately.

Passengers can also keep an eye on the airport’s social media channels for the latest advice, guidance and information.